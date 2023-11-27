While most of us were catching some Zzzs and eating leftover turkey over the long holiday weekend, the celebrity set was out hitting the red carpet, looking as stunning as ever. For one, a host of stars, including Beyoncé, Lori Harvey, and Janelle Monáe, arrived at the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere in Beverly Hills on Nov. 25, wearing attention-grabbing numbers. Then, that same night in Morocco, Jessica Chastain’s black Balmain gown at the 2023 Marrakech International Film Festival — where she was the jury president — made quite a splash.

Before taking the stage at the festival to promote her new film Memory (it hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 22), Chastain walked the red carpet in the floor-sweeping custom gown, which featured structured shoulder pads and a plunging neckline. However, the focal point of the outfit was, without a doubt, the sweet pink bodice.

On the accessories front, the Armageddon Time actor let the party-ready little black dress have its moment by nixing high-shine jewels. Instead, Chastain only donned her understated wedding band. As for her shoes? Well, while the gown completely covers her feet, it’s safe to assume she went with a pair of luxe heels from Christian Louboutin or Jimmy Choo, two of her go-to footwear brands. (Or maybe she pulled a Jennifer Lawrence and opted for flip-flops on the red carpet? The world will never know.)

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Before the festival kicked off, Chastain attended the opening ceremony on Nov. 24. Her look for the night included a bedazzled set from the Armani, complete with a fringe cape adorned with multicolor pearls. The beaded jacket came from the Italian fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2021 presentation, while the eye-catching top and trousers were custom creations. Finally, the actor slipped on a pair of platform pumps that matched her outfit's champagne shade.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re on the hunt for a festive look this holiday season, consider copying Chastain’s latest red carpet outfit with the selections ahead.