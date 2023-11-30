If you’ve been digesting Netflix’s extensive holiday collection since Thanksgiving, and you need a hard-hitting thriller to break up all the festive rom-coms and semi-predictable storylines, Julia Roberts is here to deliver. Come Dec. 8, you can tune into the Academy Award winner’s latest apocalyptic film, Leave The World Behind, based on the best-selling novel by Rumaan Alan, which follows two families on a vacation as they fight for survival amid a blackout. As seen in the chilling trailer, Roberts’ character’s costumes give off cozy vacation vibes, however, for the film’s press tour, Roberts’ outfits are unsurprisingly next-level chic.

On Nov. 29, Roberts joined cast mates Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon in London for a special screening of the new movie. At The Curzon Mayfair, one of the most renowned cinemas in the United Kingdom, she walked the red carpet in a fresh-off-the-runway look from Gucci. The actor, with the help of stylist Elizabeth Stewart, styled a blush pink blazer and matching shorts from the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Instead of layering a classic white button-down underneath the jacket, Roberts went a more NSFW route via a lacy black bra which just peaked out.

To add some glitz to her otherwise neutral look, the Notting Hill star opted for sparkly accents, including a five-strand diamond necklace from Chopard. But the accessory that instantly caught our eye? Her statement footwear. While Roberts loves a chunky platform for a red carpet moment, this time she went a more off-duty route with wedged pumps. To be clear, they were not as simplistic as they sound: Roberts’ Gucci shoes were bedazzled with beaded fringe from toe to heel, a stunning option for the upcoming holiday season.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

It seems the theme of the actor’s press tour is posh and professional businesswear, as evidenced by the other ensembles she was seen in that week. Just a few hours earlier, on Nov. 29, she wore a similar silhouette to the aforementioned pink Gucci look — a black blazer mini dress from Jacquemus, complete with sultry side cutouts and extravagant shoulder pads. This time, Roberts bundled up for the wintery London weather by layering a chunky white turtleneck underneath as well as black tights and knee-high boots from Vivaia.

For her first official promo event for Leave The World Behind on the morning of Nov. 28, Roberts looked polished in a monochromatic maroon moment, another pick from Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno’s debut presentation. She slipped on a collared short-sleeve romper adorned with the brand’s signature horsebit on the pockets. Then, she accessorized with semi-sheer tights and slingback pumps in the same rich red. Roberts once again sourced her jewels from Chopard, including heart-shaped dangly earrings, rose gold bangles, and a watch.

If you need an exciting title to watch cozied up this season, look no further than Roberts’ new movie, which is available in select theaters and on Netflix next week. And to channel the actor IRL, emulate her latest red carpet-ready look with the curated selections below.