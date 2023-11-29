After putting her hot pink numbers on the back burner over the past few months, Margot Robbie is getting back into doll mode. If you weren’t aware, the actor’s Barbie press tour looks came to a halt due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in July, but once negotiators reached a tentative agreement in early November, Robbie, with the help of her stylist Andrew Mukamal, began channeling her character again (we’re still thinking about her feather Sleeper PJs from last week). And just when we thought her Mattel-inspired ensembles couldn’t get any better, Robbie wore a dreamy custom pink Versace set last night, proving she’s still very much in her Barbie era.

Robbie was pictured en route to a private Barbie screening in New York with her husband and fellow movie producer, Tom Ackerley. For the special evening, the A-lister went with a monochromatic leather moment, which featured a fitted long-sleeve top and a coordinating miniskirt from the Italian label — an outfit formula she took for a spin multiple times over the summer. Per usual, the Barbie vibes didn’t stop there: She also sourced hot pink accents from the atelier. For this most recent look, the actor opted for styles with a bit more glitz to spice up her sparkle-free separates — think a crystal-embellished top-handle bag and matching slingback pumps adorned with the label’s signature emblem.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The day prior, for the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards, Robbie channeled her beloved on-screen alter-ego with another interpretation of the vintage doll. She stunned on the red carpet in a satin Prada dress coupled with a sheer cape, which paid homage to the Black Magic Ensemble Barbie doll from 1964. As for her accents, Robbie rocked short leather gloves, Manolo Blahnik mules, pearl earrings, and a gold clutch.

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

With events like the Oscars and Golden Globe Awards slated for early next year, you can expect more Barbie-inspired outfits from Robbie. In the meantime, emulate her latest all-pink ensemble with the curated edit below.