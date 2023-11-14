It’s no secret Hollywood darling Rachel Zegler is establishing herself as an It girl to watch. The 22-year-old got her big break in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story two years ago, and for every project since, she’s taken each red carpet by storm, thanks to her knack for channeling her on-screen character’s style. An example? Earlier this year, while promoting Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zegler went full superhero mode in multiple monochromatic sets (see her head-to-toe Fendi outfit back in March). And now, Zegler’s press tour looks for her new film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, seem to be drawing inspiration from the dark, moody outfits in the original trilogy.

Zegler teamed up with celebrity stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley, who also works with emerging stars like Minnie Mills and Dylan Gelula, for her jam-packed Hunger Games calendar. The sartorial power duo kicked things off on Nov. 1 in New York, where Zegler wore a fresh-off-the-runway Spring/Summer 2024 Dior number to watch her upcoming movie’s trailer stream on billboards in Times Square. And over the past few weeks, she’s donned not one but two more lavish looks from the French fashion house’s latest collection.

Keep scrolling to see Zegler’s best press tour outfits, and bookmark this page as we’ll be keeping tabs on the rest of her ensembles before the film hits theaters on Nov. 17.

November 13

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Zegler made an unforgettable entrance at the L.A. premiere of her new movie in a nude Elie Saab Fall 2023 couture gown, complete with angelic embellishments, including a semi-sheer train and a hood that connected to her loose sleeves.

November 13

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

Earlier on Monday, Zegler joined her co-star and boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera, and the COO of Lionsgate, Joe Drake, for a fan event held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. She wore a strapless pleated mini dress in a stunning ivory shade.

November 9

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor went with a gothic glam moment for the prequel’s London premiere. She walked the red carpet in a black lace Dior dress from the label's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

November 8

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Before dropping by London’s Heart Breakfast Radio Studios for a quick promo interview with her cast mates (Hunter Schafer was in attendance as well), Zegler bundled up for the rainy weather. On top, she layered a lacy multi-color mini dress under a leather trench coat. Then, she slipped on a pair of thigh-high pointy boots.

November 6

Zugler and her stylist, Tooley sourced workwear-inspired separates from the Petar Petrov Resort 2024 collection, along with a BY FAR mini shoulder bag and bling from KBH Jewels.

November 5

Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images

Zegler channeled one of Katniss’ most iconic fashion moments from the Hunger Games trilogy — the scene when Lawrence’s dress caught on fire from the bottom up. While the hem of Zegler’s Alexander McQueen dress is actually supposed to mirror orchid pedals, in our eyes, it’s a clear callout to the O.G. girl on fire (IYKYK).

November 5

The rising star tapped into the pantless trend via an olive green set from Sergio Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. She accessorized with platform pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti and a Brandon Blackwood handbag.

November 3

While out and about in New York, Zegler wore a silk button-down and baggy trousers both from Khaite. The actor finished her all-cream outfit with a mini handbag from Jacquemus’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

November 2

Zegler arrived at the ABC Studios in Manhattan for a Good Morning America interview, wearing another piece from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This time, she chose a semi-sheer one-shoulder little black dress and monogram slingback heels from the label.

November 2

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Outside the Good Morning America studios, Zegler was snapped by the paparazzi in an off-duty ensemble. For her Thursday afternoon outing, she stepped out in baggy jeans from Icon Denim, a baby tee from St. Agni, and stiletto Larroudé boots. To combat the chilly temps in the Big Apple, Zegler threw on a J.Crew trench coat. A Kate Spade crossbody completed her casual look.

November 1

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For the first official event on the Hunger Games press calendar, Zegler met up with her co-stars Rivera and Tom Blyth in Times Square, where the trailer for their film played on the digital billboards. Her one-shoulder button-down and tiered tulle skirt came from, you guessed it, Dior’s latest line.