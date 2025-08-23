There’s always much ado about red carpet celebrity hair moments, but what about summer celebrity hair moments? The start of a new season offers a natural reset, an invitation to explore something new. It's probably why, over the past few months, a wave of celebrities have embraced bold cuts, glossy textures, and striking new colors. Keke Palmer and Sofia Richie Grainge both opted for transformative chops this summer, while A-listers like Bella Hadid and Emily Blunt completely switched up their hair color. Not every summer hair moment was that dramatic, though. Zoë Kravitz added a cute, classic accessory to elevate her waves and Pamela Anderson just simply changed the ends of her bob for a fresh upgrade.

If you’re considering a new look for the final stretch of summer, or even planning ahead for fall, you’ve come to the right place. With the season winding down, let’s take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of summer’s most iconic celebrity hair moments. Hopefully, they’ll serve as inspiration, even for those looking for subtle ways to change things up. Maybe it’s softening your highlights, trying out a new hair accessory, or dip-dyeing your tips. There’s something here for everyone.

Keke Palmer’s Ginger Pixie

Just ahead of her birthday and Virgo season, Palmer debuted a new pixie cut, one of her most dramatic hair transformations yet. The short haircut features the same ginger shade she's been sporting all year.

Emily Blunt’s Red Lob

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in full swing, and Blunt was spotted with a new red lob on set. The last time the actress had red hair was in 2007 — back when the original The Devil Wears Prada film debuted — so this was a striking change for her.

Lori Harvey’s Ombré Highlights

This summer, Harvey showed off face-framing, ombré highlights. Her hair is darker at the roots and slowly transitions into a honey blonde shade from the mid-lengths down, giving her a sun-kissed look.

Pamela Anderson’s Flipped Bob

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

While promoting a film in London, Anderson gave her bob a retro twist thanks to a deep side part and voluminous, flipped-out ends.

Zoë Kravitz’s Black And White Bandana

Kravitz wore a simple yet classic bandana during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Not only did the accessory add an edge to Kravitz’s look, but it also helped keep her waves neatly tucked back and away from her face.

Selena Gomez’s Feathered Layers

For a Rare Beauty event, Gomez decided to take a break from her short hair. With the help of extensions, she was able to style her hair with long layers featuring feathered ends. This combo added movement, body, and shape to her look.

Priyanka Chopra’s Wispy Bangs

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Chopra is braver than most — she unveiled a new set of lash-grazing, wispy bangs during a heat wave. They suited her well, adding a soft, face-framing touch.

Sofia Richie Grainge’s “French Bob”

Tired of dealing with dead ends, Richie Grainge decided to cut her hair and start fresh. She went for an effortless “French bob” with ends that hit right at her chin. The breezy, no-fuss cut, done by hairstylist George Curran, feels perfectly aligned with her understated style.

Kristen Stewart’s Pink Tips

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Stewart returned to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in three years, debuting a colorful new hair look. The ends of her platinum blonde hair were dipped in pink, matching her Chanel outfit. Styled in loose, beachy waves and tossed into a messy bun, the look added an effortless contrast of texture and color.

Bella Hadid’s Honey Blonde Hair

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Also at Cannes this summer, Hadid revealed a new shade. She traded her signature chocolate brown hair color for a honey blonde hue, courtesy of celebrity colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador, Jacob Schwartz. He dubbed her new shade “supermodel blonde.”