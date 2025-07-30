Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 began at the end of June in New York City, and photographs of the stars on set have already begun circulating on social media, generating buzz among fans. Actors Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci have all been spotted reprising their roles from the original film. Yesterday, Emily Blunt was seen on set, and it was clear that she was more than ready to slip back into the role of Emily Charlton, the sharp senior assistant to editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. The most telling clue? Her hair. Blunt sported bright red hair, styled in a sleek, shoulder-skimming lob with subtle waves. The style feels like a modern twist on her character’s iconic look. Blunt donned black oval sunglasses and a black-and-white pinstripe suit, complete with wide pants, a bustier top, and a long-sleeved white shirt.

The last time Blunt was a redhead was in 2007, the year after the original The Devil Wears Prada film premiered. Since then, she’s experimented with various shades of brown and blonde. In recent months, she’s been wearing her hair as a brunette, usually long and sleek — so the shift to a vibrant red lob marks a major shift in her look.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The sequel is set to be released in May 2026, and according to Variety, it’s about Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.” If these first on-set sightings are any clue, the original cast appears to be slipping seamlessly back into their roles. Hopefully, that means they’re also bringing the same energy, wit, and — most importantly — style that made the first film a classic.