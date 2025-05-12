Bella Hadid has attended the Cannes Film Festival seven times, but at the 2024 affair, she outdid her stellar style streak. In less than a week, the fashion muse delivered numerous luxe looks, both on and off the red carpet. Some of her most memorable? The sheer Saint Laurent Fall 2024 dress, a vintage keffiyeh-printed dress from Michael and Hushi, and an archival Versace Spring 2001 Couture gown in black. And now, the queen of Cannes has returned to the French Riviera for the 2025 event. On May 12, Hadid was spotted at the iconic Hotel Martinez with new honey blonde hair on full display, no less. If her fresh look signaled anything, it’s that Hadid’s upcoming step-and-repeats will generate more buzz than last year.

The day before the first premiere at the 78th annual festival, Hadid delivered her first pre-Cannes look outside the five-star hotel, which hosts the VIP guests each year. The Ôrəbella founder embodied French Riviera realness in a white matching set, but all eyes went to her surprisingly lighter hair. Just in time for summer, Hadid’s sleek side part was no longer her signature chocolate brown shade, but honey blonde à la Hailey Bieber. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the A-lister’s roots were fawn-ish brown, which blended into golden balayage toward her ends. Even though it’s a brand-new look (she was still a brunette on May 3), Hadid’s dye job felt natural and lived-in. This is a celeb-approved trick beloved by Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Nicole Kidman, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The sun reflected off of Hadid’s muted gold highlights beautifully. For her first Cannes appearance, she pulled her new hair into a French bun (how fitting). She left her face-framing pieces out of the updo, which gave her entire ensemble a ‘90s-inspired finish.

Since her golden blonde strands were pinned back, it’s unclear if Hadid also cut her hair. But given everyone’s going shorter this season, there’s a chance she trimmed her ends, too. Regardless, her blonde hair was fresh enough to cause a stir online. Alongside a corset top, matching trousers, vintage Saint Laurent raffia heels, and a top-handle bag also from the French atelier, Hadid’s caramel blonde look stole the show.

(+) Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Hadid has never gone blonde for the Cannes Film Festival, so expect this hue to unleash a new sartorial side of the A-lister. Who knows? Maybe she’ll reach a cool-toned blonde by the end of the summer.