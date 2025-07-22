Lori Harvey has mastered the art of making a beauty statement. Her Instagram serves as a visual diary of her ever-evolving glam, featuring radiant skin, minimal makeup (think bronzed cheeks and glossy lips), and sleek hairstyles. As for her hair — whether she’s sporting a loose top knot, soft waves, or a flipped bob — Harvey never shies away from switching things up. And once again, she’s debuted a fresh new look. In a recent Instagram post, the 28-year-old shared a selfie of herself with face-framing blonde ombré highlights, showcasing a fresh, sun-kissed twist on her signature style. Rather than going all out with a dramatic new color, Harvey opted for a more subtle change. Her hair is darker at the roots, gradually transitioning into a honey blonde hue from the mid-lengths down, and is styled with a center part and soft, bouncy ends. Perhaps she chose this style for its low-maintenance appeal — ombré hair offers a low-commitment way to refresh your look without opting for a full color change. Also, the shade instantly creates depth and movement.

The new color is right on trend — no surprise, considering it’s Lori Harvey. Earlier this summer, Kasper Heemskerk, International Education Director at Balmain Hair, predicted that honey blonde would be one of the season’s standout shades. “Honey blonde is like a warm blonde that flatters so many complexions and brings that sun-kissed glow for summer,” he previously shared with TZR. “It’s not brassy, but creamy, luxurious, and timeless.”

Harvey proves, once again, that subtle changes can make a big impact. Her honey blonde ombré is effortless and totally wearable. If you’re thinking about trying something new but want to keep it low-key, this just might be the inspiration you need.