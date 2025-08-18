Virgo season is right around the corner — it officially begins on August 23 — and Keke Palmer is celebrating early with a hair transformation. The actress and singer took to Instagram and posted a series of photos debuting a pixie cut, a significant switch-up from the long hair she’s been seen with lately. "My birthday is just around the corner," she captioned the post. She complemented the new cut with a fresh-faced beauty look — glowing skin, a touch of mascara, and a hint of lip gloss. While most of the pictures are up-close selfies, there’s also a few shots where Palmer’s wearing oversized glasses and a Beyoncé t-shirt.

The new pixie is, of course, the same ginger shade that Palmer has been faithfully rocking as her signature hue this year. The actress went copper red in January, while she was on the press tour for her film One of Them Days. Over the past few months, Palmer has worn a plethora of styles in shades of auburn including a blunt bob at the BET Awards, a high, curly ponytail for an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in May, and a sleek bun, earlier this month for a viewing of her recent visual album “Just Keke.”

While Palmer’s known to constantly switch up her look, hopefully she keeps this pixie cut for a little bit longer. It’s fresh, fun, and suits her perfectly.