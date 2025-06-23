Sofia Richie Grainge has been summering in the South of France with her family, and she’s just debuted a hair transformation that fits the French Riviera vibe. Richie Grainge now has a bob; or rather, a “French bob,” to quote the caption of her Instagram post revealing the new look. The post featured a series of photos and selfies of the it girl, reveling in her new haircut. The bob, which was crafted by London-based hairstylist George Curran, is a far departure from Richie Grainge’s typical, go-to hairstyles: long blonde waves, sleek high ponytail, slicked-back bun. Her hair now hits right at the chin, and includes both darker and lighter pieces of blonde. The latter streaks are face-framing, adding depth and dimension to the look.

Richie Grainge shared a mini-vlog on TikTok of the entire process, from the night before the haircut to the bob-in-progress. She also shares that the reason behind the change is simply the health of her hair. “I did one too many Keratin treatments on my hair, and over the past six months, I’ve just been cutting at it and cutting at it, hoping I could get this ‘dead’ away, and it’s just not going away,” says Richie Grainge in the video. “I know what to do to make my hair healthy again, and it’s to start over. So we’re cutting a bob.”

“It’s a great look for 27, we’re starting fresh,” Richie Grainge says to herself in the video to reassure herself. (She turns 27 in August.) The last time the new mom had a bob, she was a “crazy teenager,” she says in her TikTok video. “I didn’t style it not one day and I looked insane.”

Thankfully, for Richie Grainge, this bob is styled flawlessly. If you’ve been considering a hair change — and hearing the siren’s call of the salon — consider this your sign to go short.