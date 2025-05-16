And just like that, Kristen Stewart has returned to the red carpet. On May 16, just three weeks after she and her wife, Dylan Meyer tied the knot, the newlywed surprised fans at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. In honor of her directorial debut for The Chronology of Water — which will premiere at the A-list affair — Stewart donned her designer best (all Chanel, of course) for her first Cannes since 2022. The multi-hyphenate’s arrival wasn’t the only shocker. Always on board for a beauty transformation, Stewart posed for photographers with pink tips on full display, alongside refreshed platinum blonde hair.

Hours before walking the iconic red carpet, the Twilight alum joined the film’s stars Imogen Poots and Thora Birch at a private photocall. For her grand return to Cannes, Stewart sourced all-pink pieces from Chanel Fall/Winter 2025, including a tweed jacket, a semi-sheer skirt, and the $48,000 Bouton de Camélia choker. These were fitting selections for the French atelier’s most loyal brand ambassador. Stewart’s monochromatic theme continued with her beauty preferences, particularly her hair. With help from her longtime colorist, Daniel Moon, the ends of her shoulder-length hair were dipped in rose-hued dye. This subtle embellishment complemented her one-color co-ord, without stealing all the attention. Only the tips were colored pastel pink, while the rest of her hair was left platinum blonde. For Cannes, it seems Moon stretched the bleach closer to her scalp, contrary to the dark brown shadow roots she sported on her wedding day. From there, Stewart’s pink-tipped hair was curled with beachy waves and then, secured into a messy bun by celebrity hairstylist, Bridget Brager. A few streaky pieces framed her face.

(+) Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Now that Stewart is officially in the French Riviera, keep an eye out for her next look. It could pop up any minute now. And who knows? Maybe by the end of her Cannes tour, she’ll go fully pink.