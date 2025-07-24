Pamela Anderson has embraced a new look, leaving behind the iconic long blonde hair she became known for when she starred on the popular TV show Baywatch. The dramatic change first appeared in May, when she revealed a sleek bob at a Tory Burch Foundation breakfast event. Just a few days later, she brought the look to the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, styling her chin-grazing bob with choppy, baby bangs. And yesterday, spotted in London promoting her new film Naked Gun, Anderson gave the bob a playful twist, tucking the sides behind her ears, parting it deeply to one side, and adding voluminous, flipped-out ends, giving the hairstyle a retro, old-Hollywood vibe. The flippy bob haircut has been trending for a while, thanks to celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Ayo Edebiri, who have all sported the look in their own way. Now, Anderson is the latest star to join their ranks, embracing the stylish cut.

As for her makeup, Anderson kept things simple and fresh, opting for a minimalist approach that featured a soft pink blush and glossy lips. Her outfi t— a white, sleeveless dress with a straight neckline and delicate floral lace — added to the look’s effortlessly polished feel.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Anderson’s different takes on the bob proves the versatility of the short haircut. It can be styled in so many different ways — straight, tousled, slicked-back, or with bangs. With so many options available to her, it’s anyone’s guess how she’ll wear it next — but it’s sure to be a fresh and unexpected look.