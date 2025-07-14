Selena Gomez is able to effortlessly switch from one hairstyle to another. The actor and singer has mastered the voluminous blowout, blonde highlights, and the slicked-back bun, to name a few. As of late, Gomez has been sporting a shoulder-length bob, styling it in a variety of ways including curved ends, flipped ends, and wavy texture. However, it seems like she’s is taking a (temporary) break from short hair. At an event for Rare Beauty’s latest launch, Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss, Gomez showed up with a long, layered hairstyle with feathered ends. It takes a village, especially when it comes to a look like this one — Gomez’s hair was cut and styled by a team of three people: her go-to stylist Marissa Marino, extension specialist Lisa Torn, and Seama Eftekhari. Both Torn and Eftekhari work out of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles.

The hair, which falls long past her shoulders, is styled in a classic middle part. The long layers serve this style well — the feathered ends give Gomez’s hair movement while also adding body and shape. The finished effect is sleek, effortless, and playful all at once. Gomez paired the layered hairstyle with radiant makeup. Created by makeup artist Melissa Murdick, the look included a soft, shimmery eyeshadow, lots of bronzer, and a pink glossy lip.

With this new long, layered hairstyle, Gomez once again proves her versatility and gift for reinvention. Whether it’s a glossy bob or flowing layers, she definitely knows how to make a statement.