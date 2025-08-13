Odds are someone — a celeb, influencer, or a friend — on your feed has sported a headscarf this summer. Maybe it was Hailey Bieber who wore a polka dot one on a boat in Spain. Or perhaps it was Sofia Richie Grainge who donned an off-white and black geometric scarf while in the South of France. Or, it could be one of the many content creators you follow. Now, you can add Zoë Kravitz to that list. Last night, Aug. 12, the actor went on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote her upcoming movie, Caught Stealing, and for the appearance, she wore a simple, black and white bandana. The scarf pulled double duty — it wasn’t just an accessory, but also helped keep Kravitz’s hair, styled by Nikki Nelms in loose waves that cascaded down her back, in place and out of her face.

Kravitz paired the bandana with fresh, minimal makeup, courtesy of makeup artist Nina Park, and a nude manicure created by celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi. The low-key glam was complemented by an oversized blazer, a cropped sleeveless vest, and loose trousers. All together, the look was effortless, striking the ideal balance between polished and laid-back.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Caught Stealing, which also stars Austin Butler, debuts on Aug. 29 — meaning there are still a few more weeks for Kravitz to unveil a few more memorable beauty moments before the press tour wraps up.