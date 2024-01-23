It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the fashion set. From now until the end of February, we’ll be greeted almost every morning by a whole new slew of stellar sartorial moments courtesy of runway shows from the industry’s most notable designers as well as the A-list attendees who grace their front-row lineups. The first stop on the Fashion Month train is Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Week, where ateliers like Schiaparelli, Dior, Valentino, and more debut their boldest, most avant garde collections of the season — and the celebrity set match their energy tenfold with equally over-the-top looks.

Staying true to tradition, the Haute Couture shows started off on a high-note with the premiere of Schiaparelli’s newest collection. Looking straight off the catwalk herself, Zendaya made the grandest of entrances in an all-black gown from the label complete with an extravagant satin train and 3D sleeve embellishments that matched some of the designs on the runway. Her Euphoria costar, Hunter Schafer arrived shortly after, also in a glamorous noir number. Schafer’s OOTD, however, was a strapless midi with a plunging velvet bodice, which she accessorized with an eye-catching gold floral neck piece. Jennifer Lopez was also in attendance, opting for a striking white jacket constructed of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh by sugar water.

And the top-notch outfits just keep coming. To keep tabs on the rest of Haute Couture Week, stay tuned to TZR as we’ll be updating this piece with the best celebrity looks to come. Keep scrolling for our favorites so far.

Naomi Campbell

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Just a week after making a surprise appearance to close out Balmain’s menswear show, the iconic supermodel jetted off to Paris once again for Chanel’s presentation. She posed for photographers in a violet tweed jacket and black bottoms.

Lucy Boynton

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Chanel house ambassador arrived at the Jan. 23 show in a tweed mini dress and slingback pumps adorned with of-the-moment pink bows.

Zendaya

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Zendaya’s accessories at the Schiaparelli show were just as sleek as the final ‘fit; she opted for Christian Louboutin pumps, sultry knee-high Calzedonia tights, and no jewelry — a surprising choice for the Bvlgari devotee.

Hunter Schafer

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

Schafer stunned in a timeless LBD and classic Schiaparelli gold-toe heels.

Jennifer Lopez

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

In true J.Lo fashion, her Schiaparelli front-row ‘fit was one-of-a-kind. Underneath the living petal topper was a winter-ready turtleneck and high-waisted tights, accented with an ivory statement belt and sunglasses.

Karlie Kloss

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Following her appearance on the Schiaparelli catwalk, Kloss changed into a pinstripe matching suit set for her post-show festivities.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

Randolph, an award season frontrunner, was snapped by paparazzi in a black leather shawl and wide-leg trousers topped with an oversized gold collar ahead of the Schiaparelli show.

Bella Thorne

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

Thorne brought the drama to the Schiaparelli steps in a velvet suit set, which she paired with a lavish flat-rimmed hat.

Soo Joo Park

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Shortly after the Schiaparelli presentation, the model showcased her black-on-black lewk, complete with gold-embellished staples like a calf-grazing coat and patent pumps.

Philippine Leroy-Bealieu

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The Emily in Paris star tapped into the celebrity-approved fur trend for the Schiaparelli presentation in a leopard-print oversized style which she paired with knee-high boots.

Rihanna

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer surprised fans at the Jan. 22 Dior show in an LBD layered under a brocade puffer jacket that mirrored the brand’s iconic Bar jacket. In true RiRi fashion, her accessories were a blend of grunge and glam, starting with an edgy baseball cap, a classic Lady Dior bag, and white pumps.

Natalie Portman

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

After an adorable meet cute with Rihanna outside Dior’s Musée Rodin venue, the Academy Award-winning actor headed inside in a micro-mini LBD paired with a timeless black blazer.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Queen’s Gambit star stood out in a sea of neutrals at the Dior soirée thanks to her fiery crimson maxi dress.

Elizabeth Debicki

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

The Crown star channeled her character Princess Diana’s penchant for elevated basics at the Dior function in a classic white button-down that revealed a little shoulder and wide-leg ivory trousers.

Ali Wong

WWD/Getty Images

Inside the Dior fête, the Golden Globe Award-winning star braced for the Paris chill by layering a black blazer over her semi-sheer maxi dress.

Felicity Jones

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jones’ Dior-ready LBD had a subtle vintage flair due to the white lace embellishments on the bodice.

Glenn Close

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Close looked every bit a Dior dream at the atelier’s event in a fitted ivory blazer, matching pleated trousers, and a mini Lady D-Joy bag.

Kelly Rutherford

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Gossip Girl star got the A-list winter whites memo in an ivory cropped blazer, a flared midi skirt, a Lady Dior top-handle bag, and nude slingback pumps for a pre-show Dior photo op.