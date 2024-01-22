It’s a busy month to be Jennifer Lopez, but then again, when is it not? She has more career paths than Barbie, but still finds a way to make every event she attends feel like the biggest blowout of the year. In the case of her appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, she make it seem like the celebration of the century. Part of it is her poise and presence, of course, but it also largely comes down to her look. Lopez’s short, flipped bob, done up to look fresh-from-the-shower damp and accented by some signature Schiaparelli jewelry, is setting the bar high for Fashion Week hairstyles just one day in to the festivities. Really, did you expect anything else?

The short, choppy hairstyle acts as the perfect complement to Lopez’s fluffy white coat and rollneck sweater, the ends sitting right at her shoulders to help accentuate the flip. While most of the hair is pushed back behind her ears — better for showing off the gold sunglasses and earrings — two damp strands are left loose on either side of her face. It’s a little futuristic, but riffing off one of Lopez’s most-worn hairstyles ever — her beloved wet looks, which she’s worn to dozens of events over the years.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the hairstyle was created by Lopez’s go-to guy, the always-imaginative Chris Appleton. The celebrity professional didn’t share the inspiration behind the look, but he did share some detailed shots from Lopez’s hotel room. Even more so than the pictures from photo agencies, here, you can really get an appreciation for the texture, length, and styling of her wig.

Lopez wasn’t the only A-list attendee at the Schiaparelli show, either. She was joined by high-profile industry colleagues like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Karlie Kloss, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, along with several others. This week focuses on couture, but leads into the Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear shows next month. If this is Lopez starts things off, can you even imagine where she’s heading next? This February is about to be one for the books.