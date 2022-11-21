Angelina Jolie Owns One Of Princess Diana’s Favorite Bags

Amid her busy schedule, Angelina Jolie always finds time for her children. One of her usual, and perhaps more mundane ways that she gets in quality one-on-one time is by taking them grocery shopping. Over the weekend, her son Pax accompanied Jolie on such a task, and for the outing, she was spotted in a dressed up, but not overly done, outfit. The actor carried a structured Lady Dior bag, one of her go-to designer purse labels, which perfectly complemented her polished wrap wool coat and trousers look.

The designer bag came in a quilted white design and Jolie chose to wear it with the long strap on her shoulder versus toting it around by its sturdy handles. As her fans know, the actor is partial to the house’s elegant and sleek purses, as she also owns Dior’s Caro bag, the 30 Montaigne crossbody (in nude), and the St Honoré tote (in black).

Her classic taste in handbags seems to reflect that of royals like Kate Middleton and the late Princess Diana, who both have favored styles that don’t easily go out of season. Interestingly enough too, if you didn’t know: Jolie’s Lady Dior bag is named in honor of the late royal, after she carried it several times in a row. (Prior to 1996, this style was called the Chouchou.)

To play up the neutral tone of her accessory, Jolie wore a gray ensemble that was further emphasized with a pair of beige pumps. The whole outfit was typical for the actor, who often gravitates towards timeless and luxe wardrobe staples like trenches, sweaters, and tailored pants. This particular ensemble served as a double-duty look for Jolie, too, who, later on in the day, was spotted wearing the same outfit to dinner. (For the foodies who wish to dine at the same spot as her: she ate at Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan restaurant in LA.)

You’ll likely find Jolie wearing the same pieces — especially her purse — months, if not years, from now, so if you love the style shop her exact one below, plus other items to recreate her full look. The designer number comes in several sizes including a mini, though it appears the actor prefers the larger silhouettes. The Lady Dior bag also comes in various prints and darker colors that might hold up better, if you happen to be accident prone. Regardless of where your heart leads you in the purchase, know this investment piece will be in your closet for seasons to come.