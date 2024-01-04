At this point, Aspen, Colorado is practically the industry’s off-season fashion week. Filling the void between the Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer runway shows, each December and January, the celebrity set flocks to the mountainside city dressed in an assortment of luxe designer looks comparable to front row attire. Instead of checking into designer presentations and walking the red carpet, they’re sitting in ski lifts before gliding down a snow-covered mountain and showing off their chic, cold weather-friendly staples during shopping trips. This season, A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and more have jetted off for the snowy scape, and their wardrobes have included everything from sleek aprés-ski suits to cute puffer jackets and fur coats.

Just like Fashion Month, A-listers reserve their glamorous Aspen getaways for a mixture of work and play-related soirées. For example, in between her nights out with friends, Jenner made time for two brand collabs: one with Alo showcasing an ivory shearling coat, and another with FWRD where she posed in four different looks, including a timeless blazer and skirt set, a fiery red snow suit, a cozy blue sweater, and yet another fur coat (no surprise here). Lori Harvey was also seen looking stylish and snow-ready in the area. For her 36-hour trip to Aspen in early December, she attended the launch party for the Revolve x FWRD pop-up in the city’s downtown strip, where she styled a posh brown catsuit and an ivory — you guessed it — fur coat.

And while there are a select few fashion muses that are opting for layers instead of fuzzy coats — think: Rihanna and Mariah Carey — every ensemble has that wintery flair we don’t see during a typical romp in L.A. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks to come out of Aspen so far, and be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it as the style streak continues.

Kendall Jenner

BACKGRID

Jenner’s been spotted in and out of the snowy Colorado mountains since the beginning of December, and almost every time she’s snapped by the paparazzi, she’s wearing an attention-grabbing fur coat. The fourth number in her plush saga this season was a tan chevron Balenciaga beauty which she paired with knee-high Gia Borghini black boots and off-white sunglasses from Gucci.

BACKGRID

Just a few weeks after she made headlines in a Phoebe Philo caped bomber jacket, Jenner stepped out in a $27,000 black and brown topper also from her favorite label. On the footwear front, she slipped on black leather pumps from The Row and kept her accents to a minimum.

While the Phoebe Philo price tag might be a bit out of reach, this faux fur Alo number’s $348 rate feels a bit more feasible. Jenner kept the rest of her outfit low-key via black leather gloves, matching sunglasses, and gold huggie earrings.

Hailey Bieber

BACKGRID

Taking style cues from her supermodel friend, top-notch furs have also been a cold weather-friendly staple for Bieber this winter. While grabbing dinner with Jenner, Bieber bundled up in a gray shearling topper from Ferragamo. Leaning even further into the furry fad, the Rhode Skin founder carried a fuzzy tote from Kulakovsky, coupled with sleek Jimmy Choo knee-high boots.

In true Bieber fashion, she didn’t let a little 30-degree forecast stop her from sporting a micro-mini skirt. Overtop a bra and camisole combo from N°21’s recent Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, she layered a voluminous cream feather jacket, which came from Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2005 collection.

BACKGRID

For a little retail therapy, the Rhode Skin founder wore yet another barely there mini skirt along with a cropped Ferragamo jacket and chunky Eytys Akeem loafers.

Lori Harvey

BFA - Marc Patrick

While celebrating the opening of the REVOLVE + FWRD Pop-Up Shop in downtown Aspen, Harvey tapped into the celeb-approved aprés-ski style in an en vogue brown catsuit from Norma Kamali. She opted for monochromatic accents, including a chocolate suede Hermès Birkin and matching slingback Saint Laurent pumps. Brightening up her final ‘fit, Harvey threw on an ivory striped fur coat from Khaite to round out her look.

Mariah Carey

BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The queen of Christmas spent the last remaining days of the holiday season in Aspen, donning a plethora of festive outfits. She looked especially merry and bright on Dec. 23 in a Burberry poncho and matching earmuffs from Chanel. Carey added a bit of edge to her posh look via leather leggings and coordinating ankle boots.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Carey went full Princess Diana mode in an all-black ski look, complete with a star-embellished catsuit and a matching velvet puffer jacket.

Rihanna

BACKGRID

After finishing her Aspen shopping spree with A$AP Rocky on Dec. 28, Rihanna was photographed wearing brand new pieces like a chocolate brown cowboy hat and blue suede cowboy boots from westernwear label, Kemo Sabe. She coupled her rustic separates with an off-duty gray Bottega Veneta hoodie, an oversized Saint Laurent white blazer, and Balenciaga straight-leg jeans. Unlike the rest of the celebrity set, Rihanna limited her fluff to her carry-all: a brown Louis Vuitton top-handle mini bag.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Along with RZA and Riot, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky jetted back home to L.A. on Jan. 3 after over a week of festive family time. The “Lift Me Up” singer was seen wearing a matching sweatsuit topped with a cheetah-print coat.

Megan Fox

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa spent their New Year’s Eve soaking up the sun in warmer temps, Fox jetted off to the wintery celebrity hotspot with Machine Gun Kelly to ring in 2024. While on a daytime date, the Transformers actor styled a thick white sweatshirt under a black pea coat, along with casual Converse sneakers and a red duffle bag to match her fiery bob.

Nina Dobrev

BACKGRID

Accompanying their A-list friends Hailey and Justin Bieber, as well as Jenner for a gourmet dinner, the Vampire Diaries actor beat the 30-degree weather in a faux fur black and white coat from Perfect Moment as well as a Chanel crossbody.