And just like that, one of the biggest weeks in award season has come to a close, but not without delivering one last assortment of top-notch red carpet looks. Fresh off the heels of the star-studded 2024 Golden Globes and the Governors Awards, this year’s industry front-runners donned their black tie best once again for the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala. On Jan. 11, the Hollywood set touched down in New York dressed in a sartorial lineup that took subtle cues from this week’s previous occasions. The A-list affair also introduced a new theme to the award season rotation: minimal jewels — a surprising, yet on-point decision since their lavish dresses fulfilled the glitzy quota.

Similar to the Governors Awards, the National Board of Review Awards Gala celebrates the biggest achievements and impact in film over the past year. Killers of the Flower Moon and The Holdovers were the evening’s most awarded honorees, while Lily Gladstone took home the title of “Best Actress” and Teyana Taylor the trophy for “Breakthrough Performance.” This year’s champions checked into Cipriani 42nd Street, where they were joined by previous NBR award winners like Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

Hathaway, who has two NBR titles under her belt, arrived at the Thursday night occasion looking stunning in a strapless LBD from Giorgio Armani adorned in hundreds of black rhinestones. Her Mother’s Instinct costar, Chastain also made waves at the event. She walked the gray carpet in a fabulous iridescent Vivienne Westwood gown that, from one angle, appeared to be a deep magenta shade, and a striking violet hue from another. Much like Hathaway and Chastain, the gala’s “Breakthrough Performance” victor, Taylor, was another who went full glam mode. The rapper was undeniably the brightest in the room thanks to her fresh-off-the-runway Christopher Rogers gown in a show-stopping aquamarine shade.

And that’s not all. Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity looks at the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala and stay tuned to TZR for more award season content in the coming weeks.

Jessica Chastain

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

The three-time National Board of Review Award winner made the grandest of entrances in the aforementioned custom Vivienne Westwood gown. Complete with the atelier’s signature corset boning and an en vogue train, Chastain was movie star glamour personified.

Anne Hathaway

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Letting her bedazzled noir number from Griorgio Armani grab all the attention, Hathaway opted for only drop earrings and a sleek bracelet from Bvlgari to frost her final ‘fit.

Lily Gladstone

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fresh off the heels of their Golden Globes accolades, the Killers of the Flower Moon star arrived at the NBR event in a satin blazer with sheer sleeves atop a matching floor-length dress.

Elizabeth Olsen

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Olsen looked every bit a fashion muse in a three-piece Thom Browne set complete with a cropped tweed blazer, a fitted corset, and a velvet black maxi skirt.

Teyana Taylor

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor’s aquamarine moment, courtesy of Christopher John Rogers, paired with her fiery orange hair brought the drama to the carpet.

Laura Linney

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The Ozark actor went for a polished and posh LBD that featured extravagant sleeve embellishments and an asymmetrical hem.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Before accepting the award for “Best Supporting Actress” in The Holdovers, Randolph offered a close-up of her OOTN, which was a sleek black sheath dress with a plunging neckline.

Zazie Beetz

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

The Joker actor broke up the stream of elegant evening wear in a trendy trio consisting of a micro bandeau, a high-waisted maxi skirt, and an oversized blazer — all in varying neutral tones.