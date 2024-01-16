You really just had to be there. The year was 2015 — a Coachella wristband was the single most elite accessory one could wear, and freshly 18-year-old Kylie Jenner was running Calabasas. The undisputed queen of Tumblr and Snapchat, she harnessed the power of social media off her gaggle of Italian Greyhounds, ever-changing wigs, and what might be the single most sought-after lip liner combination of all time. Fans refer to this period as the King Kylie era, a reference to the star’s online handles — but it looks like her reign never really ended. Jenner’s pink hair is back for 2024, and it’s making up for lost time with a stunning shade of candy and a big, tousled blowout reflective of our more modern times. She might have long laid dormant, but Jenner’s legendary alter ego has clearly been hanging around all this time.

In classic Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the Khy brand founder dropped the series of pink-haired photos on Instagram without any forewarning, attaching a simple yet suggestive caption: “hiiiii remember me?” Judging by the outpouring of excitement and fanfare in the comments, indeed, Jenner’s followers remember the era all too well. Even fellow celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski had to give it up for the fresh new look, leaving some crown emojis amid all the other gushing replies.

What’s interesting to consider, though, are the ways in which the 2024 version of the look differs from the one that debuted nearly a decade ago. First of all, this just-posted photo set is still very much aligned with Jenner’s newfound love for minimalist makeup and outfits. A far cry from the liquid lipsticks and extreme eyelash extensions that ruled the 2010s, her cosmetic preferences now are all about bright, healthy-looking pink blush, luminous skin, and a less-is-more approach to mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

Jenner’s pink hair in 2015 and 2016. (+) @kyliejenner (+) @kyliejenner INFO 1/2

If Jenner’s bringing the pink wigs back, what’s next? Her even more iconic pistachio-green look? A stop at The Sugar Factory? Is her “Misfits” group re-assembling? Something says Timothée Chalamet would have loved that era.