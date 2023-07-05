Your favorite A-list stars have jetted off to Paris for Haute Couture Week, where fashion houses like Chanel, Armani Privé, and Dior — to name a few — have set the bar high for debuting one-of-a-kind collections. Although the clothes on the runway are extravagant and skillfully crafted, so too were the front-row looks worn by celebrities to Fall/Winter 2023 Couture shows. Indeed, your favorite stars like Cardi B brought the drama via a Schiaparelli dress and oversized jacket. Meanwhile, Diane Keaton did eye-catching fashion her own way in a Thom Browne gray suit complete with a whimsical dog-shaped raffia bag.

As you can likely already tell, stars are living by the motto, “go big or go home” in the City of Love. Still, there were some people who opted for more minimalist and neutral separates that spoke more to their pared-down personal style. Natalie Portman, for instance, wore a silky strapless Dior dress that reflected her penchant for feminine flared frocks while Riley Keough rocked a glittery ‘70s jumpsuit her Daisy Jones & The Six character would’ve likely approved of. Additionally, plenty of Hollywood stars like Kate Hudson and Camila Morrone chose two-piece looks instead of a classic gown.

If there was any time to break fashion boundaries, Haute Couture Week is it. Ahead, find several looks that instantly grabbed our attention and may have even accounted for a jaw drop or two.

Camila Cabello

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment

The singer looked like a Greek goddess in this mini dress at the Stéphane Rolland show.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

Ross kept it cool and casual in this two-tone set and oversized earrings from Schiaparelli.

Diane Keaton

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment

Keaton brought character and personality to the front row in this three-piece Thom Browne suit. The bowler hat and wicker basket handbag in the shape of a dog were nice accessory touches.

Cardi B

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment

The rapper is not to be underestimated this Haute Couture Week — here she’s giving academia vibes in full head-to-toe Thom Browne.

Camila Morrone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Daisy Jones & The Six star wore a Chanel set to the Chanel Couture show, of course.

Meg Bellamy

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Bellamy went for a timeless Dior look with a dash of spice — her tulle skirt was semi-sheer.

Thuso Mbedu

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor shined in this angelic midi-length beige and gold Dior dress paired with minimal accessories.

Alexandra Daddario

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The White Lotus Season 1 star brought the elegance of Hollywood’s golden age to Dior’s Fall/Winter show in this matching cream number from the maison.

Natalie Portman

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Portman tapped into the strapless dresses trend for the season in this abstract floral Dior midi.

Cardi B

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Cardi B posed in this jaw-dropping couture look ahead of the Schiaparelli show.

Riley Keough

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The actor brought the ‘70s disco era to the Chanel show via a velvet jumpsuit and her signature red beachy waves.

Lupita Nyong’o

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Nyong’o is pretty in purple in this charming Chanel set complete with a matching quilted handbag.

Sydney Sweeney

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Sweeney achieved gothic glam realness in this floor-length Giorgio Armani gown.

Laura Dern

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

Dern looked polished and front-row ready in her Armani pantsuit.

Kate Hudson

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hudson tapped into the matching set look in her own way with a strapless top and skirt combo for the Armani Couture show.