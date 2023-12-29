Every December like clockwork, the celebrity set ditches a snow-less L.A. for the authentic winter wonderland experience in Aspen, Colorado. Their annual trips always provide a plethora of stellar, cold weather-friendly ‘fits, however, this year, A-listers took the dress code to a new level. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were just a few to check into the hotspot this season, and swapped their usual elevated basics for a more loud luxury style approach. Think: extravagant fur coats and sleek ski suits galore. The latest star to get in on the Aspen action? Rihanna, who wore a chic oversized blazer and off-duty hoodie together for a shopping spree with A$AP Rocky.

While practically every fashion it girl has topped their outfits with a long fur coat in Aspen this month, RiRi opted for layers instead of fluff. On Dec. 28, the Grammy Award-winner enjoyed some post-holiday retail therapy like the rest of us. In between stops at various high-end retailers, Rihanna was snapped by the paparazzi in the aforementioned white blazer which she layered over a cozy heather gray hoodie. On the bottom, she chose baggy, low-rise jeans in a light wash, which matched the blue suede cowboy boots she bought that night from westernwear label, Kemo Sabe — a departure from her PUMA x Fenty sneaker streak. Given her penchant for frosting herself in jewels, it was surprising to see the “Diamonds” singer only opted for subtle diamond stud earrings. But, the outfit didn’t need glitz to make it glam, Rihanna did that all on her own.

BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s been a minute since Rihanna publicly spent the holidays in the Aspen slopes — almost 10 years to be exact. In 2014, she celebrated her 26th birthday in a lavish cabin in the mountains with her closest friends, hitting up the slopes, modeling various aprés-ski ensembles and sharing them all to her Instagram (she was incredibly active on the platform back in the day). While she posted over 40 photos from her Aspen adventures (including a lingerie-clad shot in the snow), we could definitely picture her recreating this specific throwback violet puffer jacket and trapper fur hat look in 2024.

Since it’s been so long since her last romp in Aspen, it’s quite possible that she’ll spend her Feb. 20 birthday in the mountains once again. While we await the Pisces’ birthday plans — which are sure to serve up an en vogue ensemble or two — channel Rihanna’s latest winter-ready moment with the edit of casual styles below.