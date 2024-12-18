Ever since Pamela Anderson first stepped out with her now signature makeup-free face for Paris Fashion Week in fall of 2023, she’s been changing the game by challenging beauty standards and expectations. The actor and vegan cookbook author has expressed that her decision to attend major events with a totally — or at times mostly — bare face has made her feel free, but that doesn’t mean she’s not embracing traditional glam in other ways. While promoting her starring role in The Last Showgirl, Anderson has worn clothing by the most coveted of labels including The Row, Armani, and Oscar de la Renta. And while she often applies the same less-is-more philosophy to her hair as she does to her makeup, she’s been switching things up quite a bit from one look to the next. For example, at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration on Dec. 17th, she paired her skin care-forward face with a twisted bun that was sophisticated that still fits right into her effortless style.

The ‘90s icon has refined herself as a beauty muse these days. Back in her Baywatch and Barb Wire days, she was known for wearing her hair in piled-high updos (which have been having a major resurgence, by the way) or voluminous, windswept waves. Lately, she’s been wearing pared down styles, like her chic bed-head hair from the 2024 Gotham Awards or her blowout and wispy bangs from a recent movie screening. Her latest chignon might even be a step towards more elegant glam for the Sonsie founder.

With its soft, side-swept pieces in the front juxtaposed with a delicate knot in the back, her updo strikes just the right balance between unfussy and refined. The twisted bun also brings a modern feel to Anderson’s ‘60s ensemble, a no-label A-line dress from The Kit Vintage (the same boutique that sold Angelina Jolie her gold halter dress from the 2024 Governors Awards) that she paired with totally on-trend tights and heels. A more retro hairstyle wouldn’t be as on-brand with the Golden Globe nominee’s low-key aesthetic.

Although still decidedly sophisticated, Anderson’s bun is definitely a great hairstyle option for those who also like more understated glam. For example, compare it to Eva Longoria’s sleek and volumous bun or Ariana Grande’s twisted top knot, both of which are consciously more polished. Want to channel Anderson’s effortless look — whether with or without makeup? Don’t worry about perfection. Keep your bun feeling a little more lived-in and you’ll nail it.