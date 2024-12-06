Over the past few years, ‘90s prom hair has been making a major comeback — with celebrities like Bella Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Salma Hayek among those who have sported variations of the style. For the most part, this throwback trend involves an updo comprised of curled sections of hair, often finished off with a few tendrils. The latest to try her own spin on the nostalgic hairstyle is Eva Longoria, but her twisted bun from the Red Sea Film Festival’s opening ceremony is an elevated version that feels more timelessly elegant than straight out of the bygone era.

Longoria joined fellow fashion-forward attendees like Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh for the fourth edition of the Jeddah, Saudi Arabia-based film festival and she arrived looking like a total golden goddess in her off-the-shoulder metallic gown. To match the dress’ classically glamorous aesthetic, the actor and director’s hairstylist Justine Marjan gave her an ultra-polished updo, with a singular swooped section in the front and a voluminous knot in the back. The carefully crafted style was truly a masterpiece from every possible angle, making Longoria a pleasure to watch walking the event’s red carpet.

The Desperate Housewives makeup also helped to create her complete goddess transformation. Artist Elan Bongiorno — who specializes in pro-aging makeup tips — gave the Desperate Housewives shimmering skin (including her exposed décolletage), soft smoky brown eye makeup, and glossy nude lips.

Like Longoria, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande also recently turned to the twisted bun for similarly sophisticated occasions, but it’s the little details that make it feel slightly more ‘90s-inspired than the aforementioned styles. With its pumped-up volume and carefully arranged, sculpted curls, the Casa del Sol co-founder’s updo is actually more like the prom hairstyle’s more grown-up, super glamorous sister.

And while it may not be the most versatile for any occasion, Longoria’s perfectly coiffed updo certainly offers some serious holiday hair inspo. Got somewhere fabulous to go this season? This is the hairstyle that will take your cocktail dress or black tie attire to the next level of elegance.