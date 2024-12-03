If you expected the celebrity set to slowly return to work after Thanksgiving, think again. This year, as soon as the long weekend ended, Hollywood’s best resumed their award season duties with not one, but two star-studded soirées. On December 2, the buzzy Monday evening started on a stylish note, thanks to stars like Rihanna and Jodie Turner-Smith at the 2024 BFC’s The Fashion Awards in London. Just a few hours later, more style muses gathered in New York for The 34th Annual Gotham Film Awards — an A-list affair famous for endorsing future Oscars contenders. And in true Gothams form, its red carpet circuit took cues from the Academy Awards’ glamorous dress code.

Before celebrating the year’s most successful projects, numerous notable actors posed for photographers inside the Cipriani Wall Street venue in NYC’s Financial District. As A-listers began their step-and-repeats, one sartorial trend reigned supreme: gowns with statement neck embellishments. To no surprise, Zendaya was one of the first to establish the theme, in a custom Louis Vuitton halter-neck dress. Then, Jessica Chastain followed suit in an ivory number from Gucci, complete with a gold-embossed bamboo collar. In a similar realm, Zoë Kravitz continued her Saint Laurent streak in a strapless lavender dress, paired with a ‘90s-inspired neck scarf that flowed behind her as she walked. And who could forget Saoirse Ronan? ICYMI, the Little Women star got her hands on a Schiaparelli Fall 2024 Couture gown, adorned with a sculptural spike on the neck’s center.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling to see what each celebrity wore to the 2024 Gotham Awards.

Zendaya

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Just minutes before she received the Spotlight Tribute for her performance in Challengers, Zendaya channeled her tennis-playing character, Tashi Duncan in a white halter-neck gown from Louis Vuitton. The Bulgari brand ambassador accessorized with diamond studs from the jeweler.

Angelina Jolie

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment

Another award-winner, Jolie took home the Performer Tribute in a vintage Balmain gown, which spotlighted a velvet black trim and an asymmetrical hem.

Nicole Kidman

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kidman channeled Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw in a floral-embellished satin mermaid gown from Dolce & Gabbana — the same one worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in Season 4, episode two.

Zoë Kravitz

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In a departure from her usual black attire, Kravitz was the picture of ‘90s-inspired elegance in a lavender gown from Saint Laurent — a fitting selection for the YSL brand ambassador. The look featured numerous feminine accents, including a ruched bodice and a slim neck scarf.

Jessica Chastain

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Chastain earned a spot on endless best-dressed lists thanks to this halter-neck gown from Gucci — one of her go-to labels for red carpet events.

Elle Fanning

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Always on board for a subtly sheer moment (remember her glass-like Balmain design at the 2024 Met Gala?), Fanning stunned in a cool-toned green gown from Dior. Her top was weaved while her delicately draped skirt was partially transparent.

Demi Moore

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment

Alongside an extravagant diamond necklace from Bulgari, Moore also sourced Dior for a corseted floor-length design in a rich plum shade.

Pamela Anderson

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Looking every bit an Old Hollywood star, Anderson brought her fashion A-game in a gold bow-embellished gown courtesy of Oscar de la Renta.

Danielle Deadwyler

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

The Till star brought some shimmer to the Gothams in a multi-colored draped midi dress from Alexander McQueen Resort 2025.

Aubrey Plaza

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

If you look closely enough, you’ll see Plaza’s off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Fendi Haute Couture is actually a knitted material.

Zoey Deutch

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the first to arrive at the Gothams was Deutch, who chose an ultra-patterned sheath dress from Chanel Fall 2022 Couture.

Chloë Sevigny

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

The internet couldn’t get enough of Sevigny’s off-the-shoulder little red dress from YSL, topped with a ruffled neckline and a matching hem. Extra points for her olive green ankle-strap pumps, also from Saint Laurent.

Saoirse Ronan

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

All eyes were on Ronan in her spiky espresso brown dress originally seen on the Schiaparelli Fall 2024 Couture catwalk.

Molly Ringwald

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

The Sixteen Candles star sparkled in a turtleneck chocolate brown gown from Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2023. Just like the original runway moment, her bodice featured three slim cutouts.