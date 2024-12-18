Thanks to films like Wicked, The Last Showgirl, and Emilia Pérez, this year’s awards season circuit is fresh with so many first-time nominees. Ahead of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, for example, it’s been all eyes (and cameras) on newcomers like Zoe Saldaña, Ariana Grande, and Pamela Anderson. And with the Globes right around the corner, the season’s most notable rookies continue to be everywhere, including in attendance at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 17. To no one’s surprise, every A-list attendee arrived dressed in their divine daytime best.

Around lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon, the glamorous guests ascended on The Maybourne Beverly Hills — a five-star resort in the heart of L.A. Before they enjoyed a luxe luncheon, the celebrity set posed for photographers on the pre-Globes carpet. One of the first fashion muses to arrive was Grande. With help from her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, she got her hands on a 65-year-old archival dress from Christian Dior by Yves Saint Laurent. Then there was Anderson, who matched the Wicked star’s vintage energy in a label-less ivory sheath dress from the 1960s. Shortly after Anderson’s arrival, Saldaña brightened up the red carpet in a mustard yellow ruffled dress from Saint Laurent, a fitting selection for the longtime YSL enthusiast.

While Saldaña, Grande, and Anderson have made headline after headline this season so far, there were dozens more stars on the red carpet. Read on for the best celebrity looks at the Golden Globe First-Time Nominee Celebration, and stay tuned for more of TZR’s coverage ahead of the award ceremony on Jan. 5.

Ariana Grande

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Taking a subtle detour from her pink Glinda-inspired rotation, Grande stunned in an ivory satin midi dress by Yves Saint Laurent for Christian Dior. Complete with a thick statement belt and a flared skirt, the design originally debuted in 1959.

Pamela Anderson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Always on board for a minimalist moment, Anderson delivered her step-and-repeat in a “no label” vintage dress sourced from L.A.-based archival boutique, The Kit Vintage. She accessorized with black tights and matching pointy pumps.

Zoe Saldaña

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Continuing her Saint Laurent streak, Saldaña made her grand entrance in a bold yellow maxi dress from the French label. The ruffled wrap dress was cinched with an oversized tan belt, also from YSL.

Kathryn Hahn

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

In honor of her first Golden Globe nomination, Hahn styled a chic groutfit, which featured a plunging single-breasted blazer and matching pleated trousers.

Mikey Madison

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

The Anora star proved her sartorial prowess in a long-sleeve baby pink dress courtesy of JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2024.

Joan Grande

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

Grande’s mother joined her at the First-Time Nominee Celebration. In an homage to her daughter’s blockbuster hit, she channeled Elphaba in a long-sleeve black midi dress and earned extra points for her geometric brooches.

Helen Hoehne

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

The President of the Golden Globes tapped into the winter whites resurgence with a mock-neck shimmery sweater and complementary satin trousers. She broke up her one-color theme with pointy T-strap pumps in black.