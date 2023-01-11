The Golden Globes are back with a vengeance. The award show, which honors the best and brightest in American film and television, didn’t air last year due to organizational challenges — but the stars pulled out their best looks in honor of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. From classic and elegant to playful and experimental, the red carpet was a nonstop parade of glitz and glamour. There were also a handful of nostalgic beauty looks — ‘90s updos to be precise.

There’s no denying the uptick in beauty trends inspired by the ‘90s and early 2000s, and the recent award show circuit has proven this tenfold. At tonight’s event, it seemed like the stars were leaning into the nostalgia with sweeping updos that conjure up images of your high school prom, curly tendrils and all. Of course, celebrities each put their own unique spin on the trend: Jenny Slate’s effortless style embraced her natural wavy texture while Kaley Cuoco’s piece-y style leaned into the curtain bangs craze. Bailey Bass and Megan Stalter, on the other hand, went for sleeker styles, while Salma Hayek embraced the romance with curls and tucks.

Ahead, take a look at TZR’s roundup of ‘90s updos that graced the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

Jenny Slate

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Slate let her natural curls shine in this piece-y look, which features a loosely tied bun at the top of her head with wavy tendrils framing her face.

Salma Hayek

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hayek goes all-in on a fairytale-inspired bun, complete with cheek-skimming strands and intricate looping in the back.

Li Jun Li

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Li’s center-parted updo is so elegant and regal that it basically doubles as her audition to play Disney’s next princess.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Curtain bangs are still very much on the menu, and Edgar-Jones’ Golden Globes updo proves exactly why. The face-framing pieces give a soft, romantic feel to the otherwise polished style.

Bailey Bass

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Bass’ slicked-back bun and styled baby hairs are decidedly Y2K-inspired, and perfectly complement her gown’s structured bodice.

Megan Stalter

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

With curls piled high on the very top of her head, Stalter’s ‘90s updo is dripping with glamour.

Abby Elliot

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Elliot’s long, face-framing strands nearly graze her shoulders for added glam factor.

Kaley Cuoco

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Cuoco’s sweeping updo was a spot-on choice to pair with her lilac gown — and her wispy curtain bangs are oh-so romantic.