Over the past year, Pamela Anderson has been thrust into the spotlight again, with a successful Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and several brand partnerships with high-profile labels that include Aritzia, Frankie’s Bikini’s RE/DONE, and Proenza Schouler. Just when you thought the actor and model might be slowing things down, the predictably unpredictable Anderson has added yet another project: a cookbook. Announced on April 3, I Love You By Pamela Anderson features plant-based recipes that were originally intended as a housewarming gift for her sons and their girlfriends.

Anderson revealed the news on a Instagram post that showcased her debut cookbook’s heart-warming cover, an image of the Baywatch actor propped on a rustic table with a veggie-topped pizza, sporting a carefree smile. “Today, I’m thrilled to share with you all a labor of love,” reads the caption. “What started out as a housewarming gift for my boys — a box of recipe cards, simply titled ‘I LOVE YOU’… grew into a project that encapsulates all our favorite things. A lifestyle cookbook; nothing fancy, just updated, plant-based family recipes; and entertaining with a humble kind of joy. It celebrates the magic of scenic settings where nature always has a proud seat at the table. I can’t wait for it to be in all of your homes, from our family to yours.”

The post’s carousel imagery provide a sneak peek into the culinary compendium, which will include personal notes from the star and vegan takes on comfort food (like apple pie!), as well as recipes that keep one’s “garden essence all year round” via pickling, canning, and preserving.

Before last year, Anderson had been noticeably absent from the Hollywood scene for years, moving from her Malibu home to spend time in the French Riviera before settling down on Canada’s Vancouver Island. It seems this cookbook aims to capture this quieter, more tranquil season of life that is centered around nature, animals, and taking care of herself. In an intro for the cookbook’s first chapter, Anderson writes, “Mornings are when I am at my sharpest. I love to write in my journal as the sun rises ... on the water or by the fire, dogs underfoot, is always best.”

I Love You is currently available for pre-order now and will be released this fall.