The countdown to Wicked’s much anticipated release is officially on, and although fans of the hit Broadway musical have a few more weeks to see how the film adaptation stacks up, the press rollout has served plenty to hold everyone over. Besides the many brand collabs and teaser trailers, the film has offered sneak peeks through its two leads’ public appearances. From the 2024 Met Gala in May to the Kardashians’ recent private watch party, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been giving not-so-subtle nods to Glinda and Elphaba through their wardrobe and beauty. However, when Grande stepped out at the 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards on Oct. 29th in a white Vivienne Westwood dress and ballerina bun (no pink in sight) the princess vibes still felt very Glinda-inspired.

A quick overview for anyone unfamiliar with the musical: Wicked is a sort of prequel to The Wizard of Oz, focusing on the two young witches’ friendship. Erivo plays the role of the “wicked” witch, who is depicted as the more shy and insecure of the two, whereas Grande’s “good” witch Glinda is the princess-y popular girl, decked out in ballgowns with a crown and scepter. This explain’s Erivo’s green fashion choices and extreme nail art of late as well as Grande’s floaty frocks and ethereal makeup (from her own r.e.m beauty Wicked collection, of course). So while it’s not the most obviously referential hair choice, her sleek, twisted bun from last night’s celebration actually fits right into the ongoing theme.

Grande’s beautiful bun was created by hairstylist Alyx Liu, who wrapped sections of hair over one another to create the twisted knot effect. The Eternal Sunshine singer is part of a growing trend of celebs wearing ballerina buns to red carpet events. Jennifer Lopez donned a similar style back at her Atlas premiere in Los Angeles, and the 2024 Academy Awards was filled with them, with Emily Blunt, Gabrielle Union, and Issa Rae among the stars who co-signed the timelessly glamorous updo.

Of course you don’t have to wait for such a formal affair to try out a ballerina bun. Dress it up, dress it down — it’s chic for literally every occasion. But if you want to go for the Grande (or Glinda) inspired version, keep your strands super sleek, shiny, and smooth with no loose ends or bobby pins in sight for the ultimate hair sorcery.