The official start of award season varies from fan to fan. For instance, if you only tune into major ceremonies like the Grammy Awards and the Academy Awards, it doesn’t kick off until 2025. However, for those interested in the “For Your Consideration” fêtes (a.k.a. events that encourage voters to support a specific project or cast), award season begins in November with the Governors Awards. Every year since 2009, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences hosts Hollywood’s best to bestow lifetime achievement awards on a few legends. This year, before select stars received their trophies (including the late Quincy Jones), Oscars contenders like Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, and more debuted their first award-worthy looks of the season.

Much like the Academy Awards, floor-length gowns reigned supreme at the iconic Dolby Ballroom in L.A. One of the first stars to deliver a step-and-repeat was Lawrence, who continued her maternity-wear streak in baby bump-hugging Bottega Veneta. Then there was Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt. Arm-in-arm with Jolie-Pitt, the Oscar winner turned heads in a “no label” vintage gown acquired from L.A.-based consignment store, The Kit Vintage. In the same floor-length realm, Kerry Washington stunned in an all-white Elie Saab Spring 2024 Couture gown — a fitting pick given the Lebanese designer just celebrated his 45th anniversary.

As with any A-list affair, a few fashion muses broke the mold with shorter hem lines, starting with Zoe Saldaña. The Avatar star brought her fashion A-game in a sage green mini dress from Saint Laurent — one of her go-to ateliers for red carpet attire. Demi Moore also got the mini memo in a high-low little black dress courtesy of Givenchy Fall/Winter 2024. Lupita Nyong’o went a sparkly route with her LBD — she chose a strapless black-and-gold midi dress seen on the Chanel Spring 2023 Couture catwalk.

But wait — there's more.

Jennifer Lawrence

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Sunday evening, the mom-to-be instantly went viral for her dark chocolate Bottega Veneta moment. The gown’s most notable accents included gold raindrop-esque embellishments on her shoulder and hip, as well as delicate draping around her growing baby bump.

Angelina Jolie & Knox Jolie-Pitt

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The mother-son duo stole the show at the Governors Awards. The Maria star, for one, looked timeless in a “no label” halter-neck number from The Kit Vintage. Her gown featured a gold empire waistline with a lacy off-white skirt.

Selena Gomez

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For her first Governors Awards, the multi-hyphenate sourced Ralph Lauren for a custom black-and-white gown covered in head-to-toe sequins.

Zoe Saldaña

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Emilia Pérez star made a case for pastel green this winter in a strapless mini dress and a matching neck-scarf, both from Saint Laurent.

Demi Moore

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Always on board for a timeless black look, Moore arrived at the Governors Awards in a high-low LBD from Givenchy Fall/Winter 2024. Extra points for her jaw-dropping diamonds courtesy of Sartoro Genève.

Nicole Kidman

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Breaking up her Balenciaga streak, Kidman chose an off-the-shoulder Celine design, complete with a rhinestone-embellished neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Kerry Washington

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To no surprise, Washington stunned in a white gown and a matching shall from Elie Saab Spring 2024 Couture. Her empire-waist bodice was adorned with sparkly rhinestones while her high-waisted skirt was left bare.

Elle Fanning

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Looking every bit a snow queen, Fanning posed for photographers in a mint green semi-sheer gown lined with fur from Valentino Spring/Summer 2025.

Jennifer Lopez

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In true J.Lo form, the Marry Me star opted for a body-hugging dress with semi-sheer accents from Zuhair Murad Fall 2024 Couture. She paired the halter-neck silhouette with a Tyler Ellis metallic clutch.

Saoirse Ronan

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With the help of her new stylist, Danielle Goldberg, Ronan styled this custom Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder gown decorated with flowy fringe on the bodice.

Elizabeth Olsen

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Olsen proved just how versatile LBDs are with this structured Givenchy get-up. For just a touch of shine, she chose statement earrings from REZA Jewelry.

Julianne Moore & Tilda Swinton

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Room Next Door co-stars arrived hand-in-hand in contrasting S/S ‘25 selections. Moore, for one, wore a sleek black gown from Proenza Schouler’s latest collection, while Swinton went a more colorful route in crimson Standing Ground.

Lupita Nyong’o

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Given her status as Chanel’s newest brand ambassador, it’s no surprise that Nyongo’ chose a shimmery midi gown from the atelier’s Spring 2023 Couture line.

Pamela Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Anderson embraced her signature penchant for minimalism in a black sheath dress from Giorgio Armani.

Margaret Qualley

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Qualley, another devoted Chanel ambassador, gave off major bridal energy in a white Chanel Spring ‘23 Couture look — minus the flower crown from the runway.

Danielle Deadwyler

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Till actor pulled off a peplum look with ease in ombré Armani Privé Spring ‘24 Couture.

Kate Winslet

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Continuing her black suit set trend, Winslet arrived early in black trousers and a double-breasted blazer, both from Erdem.

Jennifer Hudson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Hudson was all smiles in a sparkly asymmetrical gown from Lebanese fashion designer, Saiid Kobeisy.

Lily-Rose Depp

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The model got her hands on this two-tone off-the-shoulder dress from Chanel Fall/Winter 2018 Couture.

Anna Kendrick

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Woman of the Hour director shimmered in head-to-toe sequins from Monique Lhullier — one of her favorite labels this season.