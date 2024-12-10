Pamela Anderson has been a beauty trailblazer for a quarter of a century. Whether it was her tousled ‘90s updos or her super skinny brows, she’s been setting trends for as long as she’s been in the public eye — and as her perspective on beauty has evolved, so has her look. Still, she hasn’t lost her rebellious spirit. These days, Anderson favors a feeling of freedom when it comes to her hair and makeup, opting for a less-is-more approach. But that hardly means she doesn’t experiment when it comes to her red-carpet style. Case in point: Her fresh set of wispy bangs at a recent screening of The Last Showgirl.

Anderson, who just picked up a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role in the upcoming film, attended the December 8 event fully embracing her role as a 2024 fashion icon in a structured brown Bottega Veneta dress with brand-new fringe that felt equally as modern. With her signature platinum blonde hair styled into a shiny blowout, the Sonsie founder’s newest beauty accessory was on full display.

Last year, Anderson made headlines with her conscious decision to go makeup-free. And while she’s since explained that she’s not swearing it off forever, she’s attended the majority of her press appearances and fashion events (she’s been a fixture at fashion weeks in Paris, New York, and Copenhagen) with little more on her face than a healthy glow from her skincare routine. Although her accompanying hairstyles have shown a bit more variety, it’s clear that she wants them to be equally effortless.

From her low, loose braid at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala to her windswept waves (a total ‘90s throwback) at the 2024 Gotham Awards, unfussy styles have been her go-to lately — and the new bangs fit right into that ethos.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anderson joins A-listers like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence who also recently stepped out with a freshly snipped set of fringe. Whether real or clip-ins, celebrities seem to love sporting bangs as a way to frame their face and switch up their look with a style that doesn’t require a ton of effort — unless, of course, they’re micro bangs, which require a bit more maintenance and precision.

By contrast, the I Love You: Recipes from the Heart author’s more piece-y version allows her low-key beauty to shine while still updating her overall look. I can’t wait to see all the ways she’ll style them while scooping up trophies this awards season.