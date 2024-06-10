Megan Fox has never been someone to shy away from bold use of color. That includes everything from her hair (see her blue bob from spring for a recent reference) to her makeup (a cherry red lip is one of her go-tos). That said, you can expect the Jennifer’s Body star’s nails to be just as vibrant. With the help of her trusted manicurist Brittney Boyce — who also has decorated the tips of A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Meghan Trainor, and Katy Perry to name just a few — she’s tried out trending styles from aura nails to 3D designs, but she always comes back to a bright hue. Just a few weeks ago, she was spotted with an electric turquoise mani that matched her hair (she’s moved onto a dark bob with bangs, FYI) and now that we’re getting closer to summer, she’s embraced a juicy hue that’s pure watermelon sugar. Fox’s new bubblegum pink nails are totally on-trend for the upcoming season, in more than just one way.

The Expendables 4 actor seems to have swiped her Instagram feed currently, so hopefully some exciting new announcements are on the way. But in the meantime her glam team is keeping fans updated with all her current beauty looks, including her latest mani, which was posted by Boyce on Sunday, June 9. In addition to the hot pink shade — which has always been a summer staple — the nail artist worked in a few other major trends. Firstly the shape. Almond nails are considered a classic, but lately they’ve been a favorite of some of the biggest beauty trendsetters, like Tracee Ellis Ross, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sabrina Carpenter. They’re also a bit shorter and less sharp than some of Fox’s recent manis, so perhaps she’s joining the growing movement of more natural nails?

And then of course there’s the design. Fox’s new nails have a gradient effect with the color concentrated in the center of the nail — like the aura nail trend. But on top, Boyce has painted on contrasting white swirls, starbursts, and flame-like shapes.

You can always copy the stylish star’s exact nail look at your next appointment, but if you take away one key element for your summer manicure ideas, it has to be this candy hue. To help, we did our homework and came up with a few press-on sets and polishes to get you that sweet effect.