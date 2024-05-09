While all of the celebrities who underwent major aesthetic transformations for their 2024 Met Gala looks most likely kick-started their prep over the weekend with facials, manicures, and spray tans, Megan Fox beat everyone to it by debuting yet another new haircut and color — no red carpet necessary. The actor’s fresh brunette bob with bangs marks her latest look in a series of hairstyles she’s taken for a spin over the course of the past few months, which have included long copper strands, sky blue waves, and a red velvet blunt bob. Are Fox and her glam team on a quest to try every possible haircut and color combination in 2024? Who’s to say, but the looks she tries out just keep getting better.

On May 4., Fox’s go-to hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos shared the actor’s latest transformation on Instagram, which he’s dubbing “the cowgirl bob.” The cut consists of a blunt chin-length ends paired with wispy French girl bangs. For the unveiling, Giannetos styled Fox’s bob in loose waves which added volume and movement to the minimally layered cut. As for her return to her signature dark strands, the hairstylist dubbed this deep, cool-toned brunette shade “espresso martini.” Fox’s smoky cat-eye liner and lived-in brick red lip by makeup artist Ash K. Holm also lend to the overall classic yet modern vibe of the actor’s new cut and color.

While the French bob is an undeniably classic short cut, this cowgirl version is the slightly messier (in a good way), edgier take on the style. It’s perfect heading into summer, when the heat and humidity are less of a sweat when you have shorter hair. On the flip side, if you already have a bob, adding a set of wispy bangs and/or cleaning up the ends with a blunt finish is a simple (and on-trend) way to revamp your current cut for the season ahead.

With the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter this spring, western motifs have had both fashion and beauty in a chokehold. But if you’re looking for a subtle, less literal way to partake in cowgirl style, you’ll love Fox’s contribution to the trend.