From her stuck-in-your-head songs (anyone else have “Espresso” on repeat?) to her voluminous curtain bangs, Sabrina Carpenter is the Y2K-esque pop princess the world has been missing. So of course for her 25th birthday celebration on Saturday, May 11 — organized by boyfriend Barry Keoghan, obviously — her glam included a majorly nostalgic detail: a rhinestone-studded French manicure. And considering the singer’s buzzworthy status, this might be the new nail for the summer.

Carpenter’s affinity for aughts culture was solidified by her head-to-tips look, which was inspired by 2003’s rom com, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Decked out in a vintage Caché dress sourced from Depop (a mini version of the backless yellow one Kate Hudson wore at the end of the movie) with a teardrop yellow diamond necklace and Christian Louboutin heels, her long, slightly sparkling nails were the perfect finishing touch along with the rest of her glossy glam by makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez and hairdresser Danielle Priano.

Statement nails aren’t a new thing for Carpenter, who most recently sported fairytale-inspired, frosty blue tips with rhinestones at the Met Gala, where creative nails were one of the biggest beauty trends. And in her recent Marc Jacobs campaign, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt (who also works with Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Sydney Sweeney) gave the Nonsense singer a style similar to the one she wore for her birthday festivities. Ganzorigt was also responsible for the pop star’s pearlescent mani that complemented her recent Coachella performance look, so she’s one to watch for what’s next in nails.

This new take on the classic trend is a little more dramatic than the teeny-tiny French mani that’s been spotted around recently — and it feels distinctly more like a throwback. If you’re making an appointment, ask your manicurist to give you an almond or oval shape (of course, you can always do this same French style and sparkle detail even on shorter, rounded shapes if that’s your preference). Don’t want to commit to something long term? Or looking for a more affordable fix? Go for a DIY option by grabbing a press-on set and adding on some stick-on rhinestone decals.