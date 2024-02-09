There’s one thing to make clear from the very beginning: Tracee Ellis Ross does not follow trends — she starts them. Sure, the star loves to experiment and those creative choices can often overlap with current crazes, but she’ll never let what’s popular at the moment dictate or inform her looks. Her manicure is a prime example, too. While it seems like the entire world is shifting toward short, natural lengths and squared-off shapes, Ross’ long almond manicure is still around and going strong, and it’s frankly chic as ever. Really, it’s a smart life lesson to stick with what you like rather than abandoning beloved styles for what’s hot in the celebrity world — or social media, for that matter. That’s always been Ross’ vibe and part of what makes her one of the industry’s most enduring aesthetic icons.

The Black-ish star and her love affair with long, especially elegant manicures goes back years. She seems to prefer the extra length, having them filed into soft ovals or pointier almond-type shapes for a little more edge. That’s the case with her latest look, which features XXL tips and a creamy, dreamy nudey-taupe polish color topped with tons of reflective, glossy shine.

The shape is the most important factor. The nails are tapered, coming to a curved, fine point that feel dramatic and classic all at once. Ross had the set in place for her trip to New York, where she’s been hitting the late night show circuit in promotion of her newest film, Cold Copy. She’s been spotted in some of the coolest looks of the year — a rich palette of whites, blacks, and cozy camel tones, all complemented by her signature lipstick — and the nails perfectly suit the full wardrobe.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Your feed might be filled with mob wife nails, super-short shapes, and trending polish colors, but Ross’ sharp, chic manicure is just living proof nothing looks better than your own personal favorites. You don’t become a legend of her stature by following the crowd. With New York Fashion Week only just kicking off, Ross is one to watch.