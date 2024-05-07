Even for museum fundraiser veterans, there was certainly palpable excitement when celebrity clients and their favorite designers got wind of this year’s Met Gala theme. Based around a revival-focused concept, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, as well as a Garden Of Time-themed dress code, the possibilities for interpretation are more than just endless — they’re so fun. The evening’s been filled with floral headpieces and rose-inspired makeup, but the sleeper hit of the show might just be the 2024 Met Gala’s 3D nails. An extra canvas on which to express some creativity, tie together ensemble details, or even just have a little fun, the manicures have never been bolder or more exciting than they are on those green-carpeted stairs.

Some stars decided to run with the botanical-centric concept, covering their nails in blooming flowers, snaking vines, and fresh leaves. Still others decided to go for a more overtly opulent look, creating a full-fledged constellation of jews and crystals all over their fingers — what better way to catch the light from all those flashbulbs? Most interestingly, these 3D looks couldn’t be more on-trend in general. It seems like everyone is getting in on dramatic, textural takes on manicure art these days, and the Met Gala takes the craze to an impossibly high next level.

Ahead, check out some of the evening’s most notable nails.

Gigi Hadid

From the front, viewers get only a glimpse, but Hadid’s entire gown is absolutely smattered with intricate yellow roses — they’re 3D, too, in fact. To match her classic concept, the supermodel’s French manicure is speckled with raised versions of those same flowers, created by Mei Kawajiri using Nailboo gel products.

Keke Palmer

Palmer’s a forceful beauty influence all year round, so it’s no surprise her Met Gala manicure would be one of the night’s most noteworthy. She chose to nod to the swirling metallics wrapped all over her body, her stiletto-shaped French tips coated in the same gleaming material.

Tyla

A brilliant nod to her smash debut single, “Water”, Tyla’s nails feature the most delicate fluid chains that look like actual raindrops dangling right off of her nails. It’s evocative and personal, and just downright cool, created by artist Coca Michelle.

Teyana Taylor

A vision in a red rose-covered gown, Taylor played into the power color by covering her nails in tiny versions of those same blooms. The red-on-red effect is stunning, adding even more life, movement, and shape to her already show-stopping look.

Cynthia Erivo

3D nails have become something of a trademark for Erivo, and she might have saved her best look yet for this year’s fundraiser. Each finger features a different design, but they’re all done in a take on French manicures — the subtle green woven in really pops, and happens to be an extra hat-tip to her role in the upcoming Wicked film.

Lil Nas X

Did you expect anything less than glamour and drama from Lil Nas X? He too opted for an innovative spin on French tips, decorating them in clusters of pearls.

Karol G

Karol G’s jewel-encrusted nails gleam so bright, you can even see them through her mesh gloves — that’s really saying something. The jewels match the ones covering her corseted gown as well as the necklace-turned-tiara nestled in her elfin platinum hair.