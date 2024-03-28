For several excellent reasons, Eva Mendes likes to keep most details about her life pretty close to her chest. But despite her best efforts, it seems like one crucial bit of info is out there: one of her favorite manicure colors. The ever-cheerful star has a penchant for bright patterns, florals galore, and every sunny shade possible, but it Mendes’ hot pink nails are one look she keeps returning to again and again. In a recent Instagram Story, the actor-mogul-mother was discussing home cleaning brand Skura, of which she’s a partner and investor. As she speaks, Mendes gesticulates with her hands, showing off the electric pink polish coating her natural-length, oval-shaped manicure. It’s fun, it’s bold, and it’s incredibly perfect for this increasingly warm time of year.

Regardless of the season, though, Mendes can often be seen wearing the flamingo-pink shade. In fact, when she posted a cute selfie carousel from Christmas 2023, she was wearing a glitter-infused version. A few months later on Valentine’s Day, it resurfaced. And at the beginning of March, in a set of photos she describes as her “Pisces season mood”, there the pretty pink color was once again. It might be especially ideal for spring and summer, but Mendes proves it works year-round.

It would also seem that a penchant for hot pink runs in her family. Husband Ryan Gosling of course starred in the 2023 mega-hit Barbie movie as Ken, and showed off an impressive magenta-colored wardrobe throughout the film’s length press tour and the following award season. Mendes herself has plenty of bright pink in her wardrobe, too, which is full of enviably fun maxi dresses and hyper-femme blouses.

Even when Mendes isn’t done up in the color’s brightest shades, she can often be seen wearing some version of pink on her nails, usually a pale nude-adjacent tone. But as things start to heat up all over — not just in sunny L.A. — the siren song of a fun-filled neon is near impossible to resist.