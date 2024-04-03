In the past six months alone, Megan Fox has tried around five different hair colors, all completely different yet still so wildly flattering. She seems to be on a quest to try every possible shade of the rainbow, but it would be understandable if she paused that goal for a while to revel in her latest look. Fox’s blue hair just made its debut on Instagram and it’s already a fan favorite, a faded, icy shade of denim that makes her eyes look even more luminous and piercing — who would’ve thought it even possible? But, as per usual, Fox had one more surprise up her sleeve. When she revealed the fresh color, she simultaneously showed off a sharp new bob, her shortest cut since last fall.

Fox dropped the look in an oh-so-casual fashion, simply captioning a carousel of selfies, “Entering my Jedi era.” In the photos, her part is just slightly off-center, which emphasizes the long-layered haircut that stops about two inches or so above her shoulders. Minimal makeup puts the focus on the coordination between her eye and hair colors, which are a near-exact match. Rather than go for a more electric shade, she opted for a soft, washed-out ice-blue with a thin strip of darker, natural brown roots at her scalp.

The faded color — aptly dubbed “blue jeans” by her colorist-stylist Dimitris Giannetos — isn’t as bold as the neon reds and rich ravens she’s worn in the past, but it’s very much aligned with the pastels she’s been loving through 2024. Most recently, she had a cool-toned, cotton candy-pink. Before that, last summer, she was into a gingery peach shade.

Fox’s blue accessible for those who want to have fun with candy-colored hair but would prefer something a bit softer. On his Instagram, Giannetos shared that he created the star’s new look using L’Oréal Paris’ FÉRIA hair dye in shade P1 Sapphire Smoke. To nail the bob, he opted for a razor-cut technique — that’s why her ends look so neat and even.

She might be one of the first stars to debut blue hair this year, but denim-colored everything is popping up everywhere from Dakota Johnson’s nails to Mariah Carey’s eyeshadow. Expect the trend to get even bigger — and bolder — as spring progresses.