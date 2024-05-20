Just when you were embracing your short, natural nails moment, trendsetter Anya Taylor-Joy goes and changes the game — as per usual. The star of upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has barely let us breathe with her seemingly endless parade of flawless Cannes looks, and that includes her awe-inspiring glam as well. First, she had everyone considering a major chop with her faux bob (cleverly achieved with a sun hat), and now all eyes are on her hands. The actor’s nude nails added a bit more drama to every ensemble with their longer length and sharp shape, a departure from the shorter styles that stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez have been sporting lately.

Taylor-Joy’s noteworthy manicure was the work of nail artist Emi Kudo, who’s also freshened up the tips of fellow Cannes attendees like Bella Hadid and Lily Gladstone. In an Instagram post, Kudo explains step-by-step how she achieved the style star’s eye-catching claws. First, she sharpened up the actor’s existing set (by another manicurist to the stars, Thuy Nguyen) into a skinny almond shape and cleaned up her cuticles with a nourishing serum by Après. She then applied Forgotten Film, an ivory-nude gel polish by the same brand, over a base coat and finished off with a top coat. Finally, the nail artist added teeny-tiny rhinestones to the ring fingers on both of Taylor-Joy’s hands for a little extra sparkle.

What’s genius about the manicure Kudo created is the fact that while the extra-long shape adds a vampy, campy detail to all of Taylor-Joy’s Cannes looks, its minimalist details and neutral shade make it actually pretty versatile. So if you’ve been tempted to go back to long nails (at least for a little while), this particular style aught to get you some more mileage.

Ready to go long for the summer? Ahead find some of the exact products Kudo used to create the starlet’s memorable manicure, as well as some that can help you achieve a super similar effect from home.