Lucy Hale Just Gave Her Layered Bob A French Girl Update

At this point, curtain bangs have been crowned the It Girl of bangs. Though it’s a timeless style that’s reappeared in different variations over the years, there’s no denying that the swoopy look has seen many iterations. Stars like Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lopez have experimented with curtain bangs for years, while others have put a modern twist on them — Kristen Stewart, for example, recently debuted a choppier, edgier version that perfectly suits her style. Actor Lucy Hale’s curtain bangs make her the latest inductee to the club, and the cut is taking her bob hairstyle to an entirely new level.

As is tradition with many celebrity hair transformations, Hale revealed her chop with an Instagram post. “More bang for your buck,” the star wrote in the caption, where she also shared that the look is courtesy of her celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess. In the photos, Hale’s bob haircut is styled with a slight wave to it as well as piecey curtain bangs that blend effortlessly into the rest of her hair.

From beachy and blonde to blunt and brunette, Hale has been wearing various bob haircut styles for the past several years. In 2021, she lightened things up briefly with the butter blonde hair color trend, a light yellow shade that’s warmer and more golden than a traditional platinum blonde, similar to, of course, a stick of butter. Stars like Billie Eilish and Zendaya also followed suit last spring, but Hale didn’t stay blonde for long. She soon transitioned to a deep espresso brown shade that not only complimented her skin tone but made her green eyes seriously pop.

This year, she’s added some blonde highlights back while keeping her dark roots intact and adding a trendy curtain bang. The hair refresh is a perfect upgrade for springtime, so feel free to bookmark it for the inevitable urge to change things up as the seasons change.

Feeling noncommittal when it comes to bangs? Try out Kourtney Kardashian’s recent hair hack, a side-swept look that fakes the look of real bangs. You’re welcome!