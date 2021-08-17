How To Rock Fall's Hottest Hairstyle, Based On Your Face Shape

As pre-fall hair appointments draw closer, one thing's for sure: the bob cut is trending — big time. Kourtney Kardashian just made the chop, ditching her long strands for a short, textured bob courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic. Her new look's prompted a spirited discussion about how perfect the style is, not just for celebrities but for everyone craving a change.

Among the fans and beauty experts supporting the trend is hairstylist-to-the-stars, Chris Appleton. "The bob is really hot this season because people are looking for a fresh new look after this crazy year with minimal hair cuts," he tells TZR. For reference, that includes just about every style, be it a layered '90s-inspired cut or a blunt-cut style with a glossy finish, à la Kim Kardashian.

"Bobs are universally flattering," Appleton continues. Nonetheless, he cautions against choosing a length you love on a whim. He advises that the key to a good bob cut is finding the right length that best suits you. Seemingly inspired by Kourtney's new 'do, Appleton took to Instagram just days after the Poosh founder posted about her new look to share his tips for determining the best bob haircut for your face shape.

The L.A.-based expert recommends talking through your ideal length with your hairstylist before committing to a short or long (AKA, lob) style.

Ahead, find the best bob hair cut for your specific face shape, courtesy of Appleton, plus a few of TZR’s favorite celebrities who've embraced the hairstyle through the years.

Round Face: Long Bob

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Square Face: Mid-Length and Layered

Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty Images

Oval Face: Chin-Length or Just Below