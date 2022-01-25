Kristen Stewart’s Twist On Curtain Bangs Just Transformed Her Whole Look

For those who grew up watching her generation-defining movies, watching Kristen Stewart transform into the singular style icon she is today is a joy. Few of Stewart’s peers have her ability to oscillate between Old Hollywood glamour, edged-out rocker, modern sophisticate, mid-century ingenue, and Bowie-like androgyny — but for Stewart, all of her styles can occupy the same week. On her press tour for Diana, in which she played the titular role to much critical acclaim, Stewart’s beauty and fashion moments have been especially striking — and perhaps none more so than her most recent transformation. Kristen Stewart’s curtain bangs, just unveiled for a promotional appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, looked impossibly cool with her deconstructed Chanel tuxedo and only further proves the actor’s aesthetic versatility.

The bangs themselves are a blend of shorter, choppier layers anchored by longer, face-framing pieces tapering down her cheek and jawline. Accompanied by a carefully undone bun, it’s a messily romantic style that manages to look both artful and unassuming. Stewart’s hair makeover is the work of renowned hair expert Adir Abergel — who regularly works with Stewart as well as her A-list peers like Charlize Theron, Jennifer Garner, and Rosario Dawson — it’s still unclear whether or not this is a full-on haircut (the most likely scenario) or some very strategic hair placement.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, considering Stewart’s status as a style chameleon, this isn’t even close to her first time playing and experimenting with bangs. She’s had jaw-skimming pieces pulled out of updos, a ‘50s-style rolled bang at the 2021 Met Gala, some razor-cut side-bangs back in the Twilight years, and plenty of on-set bangs in various film roles — her portrayal of Princess Diana included. But this new set of bangs would mark her first distinctly fringed, straight-across bangs cut.

Abergel even shared a better look at the bangs, in which fans can clearly see the undeniably cool shorter portion feeding into the longer strands around the edge of Stewart’s face. On Abergel’s Instagram Story, it was also revealed that he used a slew of top-rated products from his own top-rated Virtue Labs hair care brand.

The new bangs are a promising start to the new year for Stewart. In 2021 alone, she and Abergel debuted a sorbet-tinted blonde hair color that kick-started more than a few trends, countless elaborate updos, and single-handedly made a case for deep side-parts. Knowing her impact, keep your eyes peeled for “The K-Stew Bang” that’s surely about to be everywhere.