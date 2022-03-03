With a new season comes weather changes, wardrobe updates, and of course, fresh new hair color trends, and this spring is no different. If you’ve been thinking of testing out a darker hue, adding dimension to your natural shade via highlights, or going lighter to complement the upcoming warmer days, spring is definitely the time to do it.

And after two years of everyone keeping their hair color low-maintenance, experts are predicting big changes, whether it takes extra styling time or not. Brittaney Danyel, StyleSeat colorist is seeing more adventurous tones, tints, and shades as mandates continue to lift and hair salon visits reign supreme. “Gingers, coppers, and one-dimensional dark brown and black hair will dominate spring 2022,” she shares. And RUSK Hair’s global creative director Matt Swinney agrees. “Three hair color trends that will be popular this spring are pretty penny, lux blonde, and sneak peek highlights.”

Since spring is a great way to celebrate the end of the gloomy winter season, it’s a fantastic excuse to try some of the coolest hair color trends of the moment. TZR tapped six celebrity hairstylists for their expert take. Below is what to screenshot on your next hair color appointment.

Ginger

Ginger, a beautiful blend of brown and red is having a moment. “Red coppers are really popular right now on curls and textured hair thanks to TikTok,” shares Michelle O’Connor, Ulta Beauty pro team member and celebrity hairstylist shares. Not to mention it’s everywhere you look, thanks to Zendaya, Savanna James, and Keke Palmer. “It’s especially on trend when paired with the cut of season, the full fringe long shag,” O’Connor adds.

Shiny Black

Danyel’s clients have been asking for a one-dimensional dark brown and black color. “This color is perfect for the trendy glass hair (intense color dimension and high-shine) effect,” she tells TZR. The sleek runway-ready look can be styled easily: “opt for your favorite strong hold gel, or hairspray, and a soft boar bristle brush to smooth out your hair and tame any pesky flyaways.”

Pretty Penny

Swinney predicts this rich, copper red shade to be one of the most popular spring colors. “It feels like sunshine and makes for such an impactful color,” Swinney tells TZR. If your hair is on the darker side though, the expert recommends a few more lightening sessions in order to get the hair to a level bright enough to achieve the look.

Coconut Mocha

According to Min Kim, L’Oréal Professionnel’s global ambassador, coconut mocha — a rich mix of neutral, warm, bronde, and brunette hues — will be everywhere come spring. “Completely adaptable for lighter and darker bases, the key is to infuse hues that reflect and enhance the warmth of the skin,” Kim shares. The palette can shift from neutral on lighter bases to rich and warmer on darker bases. “The play of color works for all hair types as the focus of depth is near the scalp with all the other shades swirling together.” To maintain the color, Kim recommends prepping the hair before blow drying with Vitamino Color 10-in-1 Leave-In and keeping the locks glossy with Mythic Oil.

Sandy Blonde

Mane Addicts stylist Sienree describes sandy blonde as the sun-kissed blonde hue you see in children that have been playing under the sun. When styling at home, the expert suggests air drying to preserve the color all the way through spring. “Spray and scrunch some leave-in conditioner and sea salt spray,” she says. Her current favorites: Byredo Leave-in Conditioner Byredo and the Texturizing Sea Salt Spray.

Spring Peach

The ginger and copper hues popular in the fall have received a warm peachy update this spring. According to Danyel, this color will stand out best when styled with a slight wave, to show the dimension in the blend of colors. Stacey-Ann Houston, Ulta Beauty design team member and master stylist, recommends lots of deep conditioning treatments at home to help keep your color looking and feeling good. “And please use a sulfate free shampoo and conditioner to help prevent your color from fading,” Houston tells TZR.

Lived-In Highlights

Swinney credits this spring hair color trend to the Y2K comeback. “If you’re old enough to remember peekaboos, this new placement right in the front of the hair (also referred to as money pieces) is the evolution of that trend.” This season, try caramel money pieces in soft brown hair or more subtle highlights through the rest of your hair for a fresh new look. The pro recommends starting off with a mousse like the RUSK Plumping Mousse and applying it to wet hair to give the style structure.

Baby Copper

“Red hair is having a major moment and seeing it live in ranges of brunette, as well as blonde tones, shows how much versatility exists within the red hair color family,” O’Connor shares. “Baby copper is a hue with slightly less vibrant red and more blonde undertones, in comparison to the the auburn hair color.” Kim encourages her clients to pre-treat the hair with the Metal Detox Mask and then washing and conditioning with sulfate-free products to avoid color from depositing. “If you want to make that color last longer, skip a shampoo day and use Next Day Hair to add texture and soak up excess oils,” she adds.