If you haven’t noticed, Kourtney Kardashian is a fully fledged woman in love. And there’s nothing more magnetic than a well-loved female unapologetically embracing her own beauty. One scroll through her feed and it’s clear that the newly engaged mom of three has been feeling herself lately (and has subsequently been blessing her audience of 162 million followers with fresh beauty content). One day she’s pulling off an aspirational full glam moment and the next she’s hitting fans with an attainable makeup-free poolside selfie and the next she’s showcasing her chic bob, tousled with long side bangs.

In one of her newest Instagram selfies, the star low key channels a dominatrix with her all-black getup and soft but sultry makeup. But it’s the voluminous updo — emphasis on the side swept side bangs — that drives home her look. Slides two and four of the post show her friend and hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons (who created the look for her), smizing in the background. From the filming happening in the mirror’s reflection, it’s evident the Poosh founder selected her low-maintenance style (which almost passes as real bangs) specifically for this unspecified on-camera occasion.

Unlike curtain bangs (short choppy bangs framed, on each side, by longer pieces) or bottleneck bangs (that mimic the curved shoulder of a bottle), Kardashian’s flipped style is non committal. Translation: With real bangs, once you cut, you commit. But with this faux take, you can achieve it without reaching for a pair of shears.

It’s no secret that the 42-year old loves her bob that she’s been rocking since her internet-breaking chop back in August 2021. She’s typically seen styling hers in a sleek, stick straight fashion, so it’s nice to see this looser and wavy style for a change. Simply pulling it back and adding in the waterfall flow gives the whole look a flirty, feminine feel.

Really anyone with face framing layers can style this look. Per the future Mrs. Barker, the key is the deep side part. The deeper the part, the shorter the bangs will look flipped over on the opposite side. Note: the volume — you don’t want your hair to lay down flat. For extra oomph, Kardashian seems to have loosely curled her hair before overturning her bangs before finally, twisting up her locks into a loose updo — a perfectly undone ‘do.