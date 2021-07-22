(Hair)
Think curtain, fringe, and everything in between.
Every decade, hairstyle trends evolve, and that includes bangs. If you’re eager to know how bangs have changed from the 1960s until today — along with some of the most iconic women who helped to make them popular — click away.
Michael Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
In addition to her breakout roles, Audrey Hepburn was known for her pixie cut and shorts bangs in the 1950s. During the decade, other celebrities like model Bettie Page and actor Natalie Wood co-signed the trend.