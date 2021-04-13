Lucy Hale Went Butter Blonde For Spring & It Looks So Good

If you aren’t interested in stepping outside, you can always tell that spring has arrived by the influx of celebrities going blonde. This season, it’s all about the butter blonde hair color trend, a light yellow shade that’s warmer and more golden than the typical, frosty platinum, similar to a stick of butter. Though it goes by many names — like lemon or honey blonde — the hue has won over Billie Eilish, Zendaya, and most recently, Lucy Hale, who dropped an Instagram pic with the new hair color on April 12.

It’s the latest step in Hale’s blonde transformation, too. While the actor has often shifted between rich brunette, inky black, and lemony blonde hair colors over the past few years, this recent foray into blonde has only gradually gotten brighter and lighter with time. Hale posted an IG photo on Feb. 6 with what looks to be all-over dark blonde highlights, then followed up with a rooted bronde color Feb. 13 and a sandy blonde shade on March 30. (As with any great, ultra-pale blonde hair color, slowly and gently reaching the shade of your dreams instead of rushing in all at once can prevent hair damage.)

Judging by the pic, Hale’s new color appears to be more solid and less highlighted than her other blonde shades, with an all-over application that really shows off the unique, buttery tone. Or lemony, if you think that’s the right food metaphor — Hale herself captioned her pic with lemon, honey, and scissors emojis.

Jonny Eagland, the hairstylist tagged in Hale’s pic, also revealed that the blunt, wavy bob is a new cut for the star. (Ergo, that last emoji.) “A wonderful first day back at work in the salon and a gorgeous bob for @lucyhale undone and full of texture,” Eagland wrote on an Instagram post following the cut and color. “Beautiful!” So if you’ve been debating on whether you need a fresh hair color or a new cut for spring, it looks like the answer might be yes to both.