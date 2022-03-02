Zendaya is pretty much on top of the world right now — she's leading HBO’s buzzed-about series Euphoria, but she also has a budding movie career and is enjoying a sweet romance with her Spiderman co-star Tom Holland. Oh, and she also happens to be one of the fashion and beauty industries’ biggest muses and serves as the face of a slew of luxury brands (namely Valentino and Lancôme). So, it makes perfect sense for the multi hyphenate to celebrate her success with a hair transformation.

On Instagram stories this week, Zendaya casually revealed a new honey brown hair color, a brighter take on her usual reddish-brown hue. The video clip shows Zendaya riding in a car, showing off her new shade with her natural curls in all their glory. It’s not clear who’s responsible for the makeover, but it looks like whoever is behind it took the star a couple of shades lighter and added some subtle blonde tones.

Despite her variety of long hairstyles in her recent fashion campaigns, Zendaya is still rocking the shoulder-length lob she first cut back in December of 2021 after years of keeping her hair on the longer side. She seems to really be leaning into the style and was recently spotted sporting a gloriously bouncy blowout that harkened back to the quintessential supermodel look of the 90s.

Zendaya isn’t the only one making hair changes for spring. Kendall Jenner recently went strawberry red for the Prada’s Fall/Winter ‘22 runway show at Fashion Week in Milan and her appearances in the following days prove that it wasn’t merely a wig — and suggests that she might just keep the look for a little while. Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney also just went red for her role in the upcoming film National Anthem, debuting a stunning copper shade while on set this week.

Whether Zendaya’s new shade was a personal choice or done for a role, it’s certainly supplying fans with spring hair inspiration. A bold transformation is always fun and exciting, but sometimes all you need is a little color tweak to properly ring in the new season — the star’s honey brown locks being a perfect example.