It would seem as though Kendall Jenner is the most predictable of all the Kardashian-Jenner women. From Kylie’s surprise pregnancies to Kourtney’s impromptu haircuts and Kim’s daring (and at times puzzling) outfits, the second to youngest sister mainly plays it safe on all fronts — but 2022 may be the year that changes. Kendall Jenner’s curtain bangs, which she oh-so-casually posted to her Instagram stories on Feb. 3, is the model’s first beauty transformation of the new year, and in true Kendall Jenner nature, it’s super on-trend.

The 26-year-old revealed her new ‘do via Instagram stories with a boomerang in which she’s in a car, dressed a bit incognito wearing dark shades and a navy blue Nike hoodie — with her new side bangs blowing in the wind, she captioned the video “bangzzz” “idk.” In an Instagram story a few hours after, she seemed a lot more confident in her new hair, looking every bit of fierce and smoldering into the camera with pursed lips.

While it’s not evident who gave Jenner the wispy chop, it’s likely that it was hairstylist Irinel de León, who often works with Jenner among other A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Nina Dobrev, and Elsa Hosk.

Bangs really never go out of style (they just kind of circulate) but curtain bangs specifically have been having a moment in the sun as of late. Unofficial curtain bang queen Dakota Johnson has more or less stayed true to her fringe since she came into the limelight, only switching them up slightly to take on a new shape or length — late last year, she donned an interaction of her bangs that have since been dubbed bottleneck bangs. Emily In Paris star Lily Collins also hopped on that wave and switched up her bangs to take on a longer length at the sides.

This isn’t Jenner’s first time with bangs, though — she’s sported the look a few times over the years, mainly for editorial shoots and red carpet appearances in which her fringes were most likely clip-in bangs.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last summer de León gave the model a dramatic side-swept bang, which really played into her whole supermodel aesthetic. It’s really not clear if these bangs were clip-ins but, after taking a closer look, it seems these strands were au natural.

It’ll be interesting to see what other fashion and beauty risks Jenner takes in 2022, but if this is any indication, fans are in for a few surprises. Also, if you don’t have bangs yet, here’s another sign — though if you don’t take this one, there are surely more to come.