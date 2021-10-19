The loafer shoe is no longer in its budding trend stage (remember back in winter of 2020 when there were whispers about the shoe making a comeback?). Fashion is now, indisputably, in a preppy resurgence, with loafers leading the charge as the essential needed to unlock the aesthetic. The available versions of the classic shoe certainly run the gamut. Some manifest in a traditional, grandfather-esque territory (think of a sleek, no-frills pair your pop-pop might wear), whereas others deliver a fresh, cool-girl impact. Look to Kendall Jenner’s black Vagabond loafers for an example of the latter. Her shoes featured a hefty platformed sole, but remained true to the signature loafer look.

Jenner wore the chunky shoes — aka the Cosmo 2.0 Loafer — while gallery hopping in New York City last week. Her outfit featured a pair of black trousers that were simultaneously tailored yet baggy, an oxymoronic combo that, of course, Jenner pulled off. She cinched in her unconventional pants with a leather belt that featured ornate metal detailing. (As trend spotters know, ornamental and eye-catching belts are in their comeback era.)

On top, the supermodel chose a black and white daisy-printed sweater vest in a cropped design that felt like a nod to her signature warm-weather, West Coast vibe. Also of note was the open peek-a-boo design of her sleeveless knit top, which felt reminiscent of the barely-clasped, button hack she’s known to utilize when styling her sweaters. Lastly, she toted an angular, black shoulder bag, courtesy of Advene, and wore a pair of rectangular sunnies.

Gotham/GC Images

Jenner isn’t alone in her love of Vagabond’s chunky loafer. Katie Holmes owns the same exact pair, too, and they’ve become a cold-weather hero shoe for the actor. She even pulled them out of the storage September 2021, when fall weather first began to rear its chilly head. Aside from the Cosmo 2.0 loafers, the Sweden-based footwear brand is a tried-and-true fave amongst celebrities. Gigi Hadid, for example, happens to own a few pairs of boots from the label.

Ahead, you can shop Jenner and Holmes’ beloved loafers, as well as a few other styles.

