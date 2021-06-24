Kendall Jenner Just Co-Signed The Miniskirt Trend

According to fashion aficionados, 2021 is all about the matching sets. Seasoned street style stars like Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes were early to the game and started wearing coordinating looks in the very beginning of the year. The trend quickly got picked up by other celebs, too, like Zendaya, Sophie Turner, and Kourtney Kardashian. The latest star to co-sign a matching look is Kendall Jenner, who wore an ivory miniskirt with a blazer-like top, while stepping out for lunch in Malibu. The outfit moment was caught on camera by the paparazzi, and you’ll become obsessed with her co-ord summertime look.

On June 23, Jenner ventured out for a lunch date with a friend at Little Beach House Malibu. For the occasion, the model picked out a silky white, single-hook blouse and a matching micro skirt. Both pieces were from the celebrity-beloved indie brand Mirror Palais. She toted a patterned clutch bag and finished off her daytime outfit with some kitten-heel sandals from The Row, a gold necklace, and some DMY by DMY sunnies. Jenner’s friend also wore a noteworthy ensemble, which was reminiscent of Irina Shayk’s outfit from earlier this month. Her floral-printed mesh corset top from MIAOU was styled with ultra low-riding mint-colored pants.

BENS/BACKGRID

Jenner’s outfit choice spoke to the Spring 2021 trend of miniskirts as it seems she has co-signed this summer staple. In addition, her single-hook top was on trend with the styles worn by other celebrities. Earlier this year, Jenner’s friend and style twin Hailey Bieber wore a flirty green top from Paris Georgia, which was also held together by a single hook. Emily Ratajkowski is also partial to the flirty style — she likes this cardigan from Aya Muse. Although pre-orders for Jenner’s exact co-ords are currently closed, worry not as TZR found some similar top and skirt options to shop. You can choose to rock a full set like the model did or mix-and-match your pieces by styling a miniskirt with a cropped sweater or even with a simple tee.

